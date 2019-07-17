From Wensleydale to Whitby - Leeds restaurant launches Yorkshire Day menu

Have your say

A special Yorkshire Day menu packed with regional delights is being launched at one of the city’s leading restaurants.

The Grill at Dakota Leeds is offering two and three-course meals from £15 on August 1, with a complimentary cocktail made with gin distilled in Harrogate.

Starters include Whitby crab on toasted sourdough, Sykes ham hock terrine and a Jerusalem artichoke soup served with a Wensleydale cheese croquette.

On the main course menu diners can choose from Yorkshire lamb, Ilkley beer-battered fish and chips or a beetroot salad made with locally-sourced produce.

To complete the special Yorkshire Day menu, dessert options include a Yorkshire curd tart, parkin ice cream or Harrogate Blue cheese with chutney, quince jelly and crispbreads.

The two-course menu is priced at £15, or £20 for three courses, and Yorkshire Day diners will receive a complimentary ‘Gooseberry Southside’ cocktail made with Slingsby gin.

Andrew Creese, general manager at Dakota Leeds, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing some of the county’s finest produce through our exclusive Yorkshire Day menu.

“From Wensleydale to Whitby we have hand-picked a selection of Yorkshire delights that are not to be missed.

“And to celebrate the 1st of August in true Yorkshire style, we have teamed up with Harrogate-based Slingsby Gin to offer all diners a special Gooseberry Southside welcome cocktail on arrival.”

To book or for more information, please visit; dakotahotels.co.uk/leeds, email: enquiries@leeds.dakotahotels.co.uk or call 0113 322 6261.