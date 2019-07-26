From Loop to Roxy Arcade - Revamp and name change for Leeds city centre bar

It's an announcement which is sure to get Leeds's night owls and gaming geeks in a spin.

Loop - the sister venue to Roxy Ball Room - is to undergo a transformation into a gaming paradise.

Loop is to be renamed Roxy Arcade.

It is to be rebranded as Roxy Arcade, paving the way for 25 plus multiplayer gaming machines.

And the tunnel that currently links the two bars together will be opened up permanently, transforming Roxy Ball Room into a one- stop-shop for food, drink, ball games and arcade machines.

It’s not game over for the city’s karaoke fans. Loop’s plush, high-tech karaoke booths will remain intact, and continue to offer a range of unbeatable private packages and deals for budding pop stars and lyricists.

The multi-purpose booths will also be available for private hire as console rooms, where guests will be able to get their game on with both current titles and retro video games

classics.

The token operated arcade machines featured in the basement bar will include amusement arcade classics such as electronic basketball and the ever-popular dance machines.

Pinball wizards will have a blast with the super-cool Austin Powers and South Park machines, while retro arcade fans can rewind back to the 80’s with Space Invaders.

The Roxy Arcade rebrand will be carried out with minimal disruption to either venues existing offering, with a launch date pencilled in for the end of August in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Leisure brand development manager, said: “We’ve been blown away with the response to Roxy Ball Room and Loop, but we’re always striving to

make the Roxy experience bigger and better for our loyal followers. Combining the two venues and adding a host of arcade machines might not be rocket science, but we believe it will instantly make us the hottest ticket in town for entertainment.”

“The success our portfolio of bars has enjoyed across Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and beyond is the proof in the pudding that people enjoy our venues. Roxy Arcade will have a real hangout vibe and with 15 lines of beer, it will keep even the most discerning drinker satisfied.”

He added: “We can’t wait for our regulars to come check out Roxy Arcade, where you really will find something for everyone, whether it’s a spot of afterwork gaming or a private party.”

Roxy Arcade will offer the same wide range of craft ales and cocktails found in Roxy Ball Room, as well as the brands signature pizza and snacks menu.