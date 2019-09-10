Fright Night comes to Leeds as Zombie Experience attraction launches in city

A Leeds shopping centre is set to launch a new zombie scare attraction promising chills and thrills and a fright night to remember.

The Black Death: Zombie experience will run after hours at the Merrion Centre in Leeds and will involve live actors and industry leading special effects plunging audiences into their very own zombie blockbuster.

Black Death: Zombie experience runs for five nights with dates confirmed as Saturday, September 28; Sunday September 29; Saturday, October 26; Sunday, October 27 and Thursday, October 31.

Whilst the attraction is designed for ages 18+ only, guests of ages 14+ will be permitted entry when accompanied by an adult at their discretion.

The 60 minute immersive experience will see groups of up to 20 explore, sneak and scream their way through zombie hordes, navigate puzzles and ultimately survive the ‘Black Death infected’; plunging visitors into their very own zombie blockbuster with live actors, sets and industry leading special effects.

The narrative of the experience is a closely guarded secret but will be an exciting new take on the zombie genre and promises to be an immersive event like no other.

Liam Turford, operations director, Bifrost Entertainment said: “Where better to hold up during an apocalypse but a shopping centre? We’re well on the way to recruiting our 20+ live (and undead!) actor line up and promise to deliver an intense heart pounding and adrenaline filled experience for anyone who dare enters!”

The attraction follows in the footsteps of Professor Humboldt’s Chamber of Time at the Merrion Centre this summer.

James Broughton, head of marketing & PR for Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We’re extremely excited to be bringing another ‘one of a kind attraction’ to the Merrion Centre with the Bi-Frost team; the Chamber of Time has been hugely successful throughout the summer and The Black Death: Zombie Experience promises to bring another unforgettable immersive experience to the city.

Mr Broughton added: "We can’t wait to see a post- apocalyptic zombie land in the heart of Leeds Arena Quarter – it’s guaranteed to be a scream this Halloween!”

For ticket details and more info visit www.bdze.co.uk or head to The Black Death: Zombie Experience booking office on the Merrion Centre main mall from September 18.