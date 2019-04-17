Freemasons grant will help young patients in Leeds hospital

A Leeds hospital will be able to help young patients feel more at ease after receiving a share of £33,000 courtesy of the Freemasons.

Leeds Regional Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis and Respiratory Centre was handed £2,250 from the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.

The centre, at Leeds General Infirmary, will use the grant to pay for a range of items including a TV/DVD, Xbox and iPads in order to ease the stress of children who are in isolation during their treatment.

Other beneficiaries included Upper Batley High School, 3rd Bingley (All Saints Church) Sea Scouts, Thornhill Trojan Warriors ARLFC U 14s in Mirfield and Calderdale Stroke Support Group.

David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “Once again, I’m delighted that our society has been able to benefit no fewer than 19 different organisations across Yorkshire. These donations are only possible thanks to the continued generosity of our members, and to them I’m eternally grateful. Charity is one of Freemasonry’s three great pillars, and it’s wonderful that we can help so many different community groups in their own fund-raising activities.”

Each year, the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund hands out grants totalling more than £200,000 to good causes in West, South, East and North Yorkshire.

Minor grants of between £500 and £5,000 and are given on a quarterly basis while major grants in excess of £30,000, are awarded once a year. Visit www.wrprovince.org.uk.