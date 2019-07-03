Free food for first 30 customers at opening of new Aldi store in Rothwell

Supermarket giant Aldi opens a new store in Leeds tomorrow with a celebrity guest and free food for the first 30 customers.

The brand new store on Carlton Lane in Rothwell opens its doors at 8am on Thursday, July 4.

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic Super 6 range.

And to celebrate the occasion, staff will be joined by Olympic cyclist, Callum Skinner, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

The visit comes as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children develop their understanding and love of fresh and healthy food.

Store manager, Phil Wilkinson, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our new store in Rothwell. The team and I are working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready for the big day. It will be fantastic to have Callum with us too, meeting customers and giving out bags of free fruit and vegetables.”

Team GB cyclist and gold medal Olympian, Callum Skinner, added: “I can’t wait to open the new Aldi in the town of Rothwell. I’m excited to meet the store’s first customers and chat to everyone about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area and offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and is committed to further improving its existing stores for its customers across the country.