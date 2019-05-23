Founders of Leeds Jamaica Society reunited to recall nursing memories

THREE retired Leeds nurses were reunited at a special event to commemorate the lives, journeys and heritage of first generation Jamaicans.

Yvonne, Betsy and Nettie haven't been together for some time it could be 10 years. The other surviving founder member of the Jamaica Society is Lizette Powell , also a nurse and lives in Jamaica, as does Betsy. The 2 other founders were the late Errol James MBE and Travis Johnson OBE (Betsy's late husband).

Three of the four surviving founding members of the Jamaica Society - Nettie White, Betsy Johnson and Yvonne English – met at the Thackray Medical Museum on Friday 24 May.

All three were nurses when they arrived in the early 60’s spoke about their experiences of establishing the Society and of being nurses in the city.

They recalled 40 patients on a ward, and caring for patients even as they faced racist abuse from some of them.

The other surviving founder is Lizette Powell, also a former nurse who now lives in Jamaica.

Yvonne, Betsy and Nettie cast their expert eyes over old uniforms which will be included in the Eulogy Exhibition in August.

Susan Pitter, Eulogy director and curator, said: “Many of the young Jamaican women who came to the UK in the 50's and 60's came because they were invited to here by the British government to help to build the then young NHS.

Before Jamaican Independence in 1962 , they came with British passports, as British citizens of the Commonwealth and cities across the UK benefited from their service including Leeds.

After their training - mostly in Harrogate - they worked in the city's hospitals including St James's, LGI and Seacroft. Conditions were tough for all nurses of the day, but for those nurses who had come from Jamaica, as well as adapting to life in a new country, many also endured racist abuse from some patients, even as they cared for them. We owe a debt of gratitude to all nurses. I cannot imagine what it must have been like for someone to be invited here to care for the country's sick, only to endure vicious racism in return.

“Young women from Jamaica and other Caribbean islands were asked to come to the UK and Leeds to help redress the shortage of nurses in post war Britain and to build the NHS in its early days.

“Many young Jamaican nurses were trained in Harrogate before working in Leeds hospitals.

Next month, a group of nurses from Jamaica will be trained and work at St James Hospital as part of an initiative with the Jamaican government.

The Eulogy project is exploring the possibility of a welcome from former nurses from Jamaica now in their 70’s and 80’s.

The Eulogy project was launched in February after receiving an £81,900 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

It is urging people in Leeds to share family keepsakes and mementos of their late loved ones who came to the UK from Jamaica in the 1940s to the 1960s.

The project aims to celebrate the lives, heritage and contributions of those who made the journey from the Caribbean island and who have since passed away.

Among those celebrated are Delores Vi Francis, who was born in Jamaica in 1923 and settled in Leeds as an adult and became the city's first female black bus conductor.

Eulogy Programme Director and Curator, Susan Pitter said: "The project has unearthed wonderful mementos and stories of young men and women whose contributions to Leeds and the UK include teenagers who volunteered for World War Two, nurses who helped to build the fledgling NHS, those who worked across every sector in the city and helped to build the Leeds we know today.”

Eulogy has been made possible with funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Leeds Inspired and Windrush 2019 and with the kind partnership of BBC Yorkshire, BBC Radio Leeds, East Street Arts, Leeds Libraries, Leeds Museums & Galleries, the Jamaican High Commission (UK) and West Yorkshire Archive Service.

The project has collected the funeral programmes, photography and stories of over 70 first generation Jamaicans.