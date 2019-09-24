Founder of Real Junk Food Project resigns as mental health 'takes turn for worse'

The founder sand CEO of Leeds' Real Junk Food Project has announced he is stepping down from the role to seek treatment for his mental health.

An emotional statement released by the nationwide project, which started as a café in Armley collecting surplus food from companies to cook for meals, said on Tuesday that Adam Smith would be leaving six years after founding it.

Mr Smith said the project's success had "come with a sacrifice", adding that he had recently discovered he was on the autism spectrum whilst also attending therapy for mental health issues.

The Real Junk Food Project was set up by Mr Smith following a trip to Australia in 2013, when he came up with the idea of feeding people with leftover food which would have otherwise been wasted, and letting them pay what they want.

The Project is now based in Wakefield and claims it has fed more than 12 million people, stopping 5,000 tons of food being wasted.

In a statement published on a public blog on Tuesday morning, Mr Smith said he was looking forward to spending more time with family and soon-to-born second child.

He wrote: "After 6 years of ups and downs, sacrifices and rewards, I regret to inform you all that I will be stepping down from all of my roles associated with TRJFP.

"I can assure you that this has not been an easy decision to make. TRJFP has been my life for so long and maybe this is part of my problem.

"Since the beginning of January 2019, I have been in weekly therapy to process over 15 years’ worth of trauma and to become a better version of myself.

"Recently, for various personal and professional reasons, my mental health has taken a turn for the worst.

"In the past year I have moved house several times, suffered financially, lost very close friends and lost out on a lot of valuable time with my family.

"I am not seeking sympathy. All I am asking is for an understanding into how I have reached this decision, respect and sensitivity of my situation whilst I go through this process."

He added: "Having recently discovered that I appear on the autism spectrum, it has made my life somewhat more difficult, and my interactions with people have deteriorated. Again, this is not an excuse, rather something I require the time to work on with my family.

"The power of change is within us all. A kid from Beeston, who was thrown out of school, sectioned to High Royds hospital, ended up in care and later in prison, decided to step forward and speak out about the injustices of this world and tried to do something about it.

"That kid could have been anyone. It could be you. Nothing is stopping you. Always do the right thing."