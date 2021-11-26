Former Yarnbury RFC player of Hoyle Plumbing and Heating Ltd sponsors junior team's kits at Horsforth club

Charlie Hoyle, who runs Hoyle Plumbing and Heating, has provided kits and shirt sponsorship for the Under 9s team.

Charlie grew up in Horsforth and played for Yarnbury from under eights through to his mid twenties and hopes to play again soon.

Charlie Hoyle (pictured back right) with children from Yarnbury RFC in the shirts he has sponsored.

Charlie set up family-run business Hoyle Plumbing and Heating Ltd in 2018.

He said "I'm proud and humble to give something back to the local community and a club that means so much to me."

Yarnbury, which was founded in 1872, is one of the oldest rugby union clubs in England.

The club has been based at in Horsforth since 1926.

Charlie Hoyle