Former translator for Leeds United icon Marcelo Bielsa set for visits to city centre pub

Salim Lamrani was by Bielsa’s side during his first season in charge of the club, when Leeds were propelled from mid-table obscurity to within touching distance of a play-off final.

He has now written a book about his former colleague, lifting the lid on a chapter of Bielsa’s cherished tenure at Elland Road.

Lamrani will be flying to England today for a series of book signing sessions at Moot Hall Arms in the city centre.

Salim Lamrani was a regular fixture at the side of Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The pub landlady said: "We feel completely honoured that Salim has chosen us for his book signing.

“They were looking for a venue to hold the book signing and people said ‘it needs to be at the Moot’.

"On matchday, I have queues round the corner, the whole inside is decorated with Leeds United memorabilia.”

There has already been interest in the book from across the globe, helped by the worldwide reach of Leeds United.

It is titled ‘Marcelo Bielsa: The Foundation of Success at Leeds United’.

The landlady said: "We have a lot of Norwegian fans who base themselves at our pub.

"I’ve sold a lot to fans in Norway and a few fans in Ireland, one in Canada.”

Lamrani will be at the pub today (September 15) between 7pm and 9pm.

He will return tomorrow (September 16) between 6pm and 8pm, as well on Saturday (September 17) between 6pm and 8pm and on Sunday (September 18) between 3pm and 5pm.