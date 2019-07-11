Former Leeds United player James Milner to release book answering fans questions

Former Leeds United player James Milner is set to release a book.

'Ask A Footballer' will 'will explore the daily, weekly and seasonal rhythms of life at the top of his profession, the physical and psychological demands, the accolades and rewards which come from being successful, and the disappointments which inevitably follow if you come second best' according to a listing.

The book features 'fans' most burning questions put to a consummate professional' and will take 'fans into the gym and physio's room and out onto the training ground, into the dressing-room and tunnel, and out onto the pitch'.

Milner played 48 games for Leeds, scoring five goals.

He has since gone on to have a glittering career at clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

The book, priced at £20 for a signed hardback edition, is due to be published on the 31st of October and is available at Waterstones.