Former Leeds United manager to star in Sporting Legends Charity Dinner

Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson will be appearing at an annual sports dinner to raise funds for charity.

Hilton Leeds City is hosting its second Yorkshire Sporting Legends Charity Dinner following the success of last year’s event.

This year’s dinner will feature guest speaker Howard, who will share his sporting stories and views, with Lee Phelps as compere. There will also be a three-course dinner, auction, raffle and games. The funds raised will be donated to Candlelighters and the DM Thomas Foundation.

Gary Morrison, general manager at Hilton Leeds City, said: “We are committed to making a difference to our community and this event is just one way we can support two great charities that have a significant impact on the lives of local children and families at a time when they need support.”

Amy Harrison, senior corporate partnerships executive for Candlelighters, added: “We are delighted to be one of the chosen charities supported by this Hilton Leeds City event.

“As a local charity it is fantastic to have such an iconic Yorkshire figure as Howard Wilkinson to share his stories of his time in football and at Leeds United. It promises to be an amazing evening and the money raised will help us continue to support Families across Yorkshire affected by childhood cancer. This event will make a real difference to our work.”

The event will take place at the Hilton Leeds City on Neville Street, from 7pm on Friday, November 8.

Tickets are £45 each and tables for 10 are £400. To book, call 0113 244 2000 or email events.leedscity@hilton.com.