Former leader of Leeds City Council Keith Wakefield honoured in Honorary Doctorate

Keith Wakefield OBE has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

Mr Wakefield served as an elected member of Leeds City Council from 1988, representing the Kippax and Methley Ward, until he stepped down in May this year. He was leader of the city council on two occasions: from 2003 to 2004 and then 2010 to 2015.

Mr Wakefield said: “After spending so many years living and working in Leeds and coming as I do from a background in further education, it is really special to now receive this honorary award.

“Leeds Beckett University and its students have always made a huge contribution to the city, based on a clear set of values including excellence, enterprise and integrity. That contribution will continue to grow, and our city will be stronger, more vibrant and more tolerant as a result.

“It is my privilege that I too will now have an enduring link to Leeds Beckett through this award.”

During his 2010-2015 tenure as Leader of Leeds City Council, Keith Wakefield had direct responsibility for a budget of approximately £2bn. During a period of unprecedented challenge for the public sector, he led huge organisational and service changes, delivering £200m savings.

Throughout his time at Leeds City Council, he had major involvement in key improvements in the city including the first direct arena, Trinity Leeds, Eastgate Quarter, Leeds Apprenticeship Training Agency and Leeds City College. He also counts among his greatest achievements helping to secure the 2014 Grand Depart of the Tour de France in Leeds.

Sir Bob Murray CBE, Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “Councillor Wakefield has been an outstanding champion for Leeds and successfully presided over a vital period of development and renovation for the city. He has also undoubtedly overcome many personal challenges during his life but saw an opportunity to use this experience for the good of others. I’m delighted the university is recognising his dedicated service to our city.”

Prior to being Leader of the Council, he was Leader of the Opposition for six years, served as Deputy Leader of the Council and was also a member of the Council’s Executive Board.

As a councillor, he has been responsible for the Council’s budget, housing, regeneration, community safety, highways, education and tackling inequalities. He was also responsible for creating the Council’s first ever Community Safety and Regeneration Department.

Keith Wakefield serves on a selection of Boards and has been an Associated Trustee of the Leeds United Foundation, on the Board of Trustees of the Leeds Playhouse and a Governor of Brigshaw High School.