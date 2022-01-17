Former homeless spice addict saved from outside Greggs offered job by Leeds business after transforming life

Vulnerable Citizen Support C.I.C aims to help the most destitute people in society.

They provide food parcels to struggling individuals and families and assist in finding accommodation for anybody who needs it.

Josh with Catherine and Hayden at Glasscraft

Their slogan is "Homeless Not Helpless".

The group found Josh Ellis, 26, on the streets of Leeds - outside a Greggs store in a sleeping bag on Kirkstall Road - in early 2021, as reported in the YEP.

They helped him get a haircut and food.

The charity also helped pay for hotel accommodation for Josh to get his life back on track and he has been part of the organisation ever since, helping other vulnerable people across Leeds.

His journey has attracted a huge following on social media, with members of the group tracking the highs and lows of his inspirational recovery.

More than a year after he was saved, Josh has completely transformed his life.

He has now been offered a job at Glasscraft Decoratives Ltd in Leeds.

Josh will be starting on two days a week for around four weeks to learn his role and then will start a 40 hour contract a week.

Catherine Barker, HR manager for Glasscraft, said: "By partnering with VCS we hope to not just help change Josh's life but also help our community prosper.

"We're really excited to have Josh onboard and looking forward to the future with him."

Hayden Lee fronts the charity which helped to save Josh and has supported him for more than a year.

Speaking to the YEP, he said Josh just "needs the chance" to prove he can work full time.

He added: "I'm just thankful that people can see the amount of work that we have put into this journey and from that people see that Josh needs that chance.

"Moving forward he will learn qualifications, he'll earn some money and he'll be able to progress into a more comfortable life.

"He can progressively work for from one day a week to a full week, which they don't usually do, but they were inspired about Josh's story also they have a few other lads who have turned their lives' around working for them so understand people needing a chance."

Josh wanted to thank everybody who had followed his journey so far.

He added: "Thank you to everybody who's supported me and all the support I still receive even after my little blip.

"It's been an amazing journey and with VCS they have mentored me and guided me to where I want to be.

"Now this opportunity from glass craft just feels right, to be able to occupy my days more and be able to save for things I haven't been able to before.

"Thank you."