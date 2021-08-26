Former homeless man walking 900 miles from Edinburgh to London to support Shelter

Peter Henshaw

Peter Henshaw, 39, was living on the streets of Edinburgh last year whilst battling alcoholism.

However, the Covid pandemic helped to accelerate the council providing Peter accommodation and he has never looked back - currently sober and with his own place to live.

Now, Peter has set off on a huge venture from Edinburgh to Westminster in London and back again to raise money to give back to those who have helped him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Henshaw

Carrying just a tent, a sleeping bag, clothes and a first aid kit, Peter is trekking for 45 days.

He set off on August 14 and is currently near Doncaster on his journey down south.

All funds raised by Peter will be donated to Shelter, a charity that campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in England and Scotland.

Speaking to the YEP, Peter said that "everyone should have a home" and more needs to be done to support the homeless.

Peter Henshaw

He said his trip relied on the generosity of the public - with many letting him pitch his tent in their gardens or offering a bed for the night.

Peter said: "Last year I was sleeping rough and it took the Covid pandemic for me to get accommodated.

"Every council had to house the homeless during the pandemic and it helped me to find a place.

"More needs to be done to help the homeless."

Peter has shared moments from his trip on his 'Walking to Freedom' Facebook page.

He plotted the route using 10 specific points on the way before setting off on his adventure.

Peter has had huge support from both friends and strangers.

He added: "It has been so positive.

"I fully rely on the public to find somewhere to sleep each night.

"Everyone has been amazing.

"One woman has let me stay for the past two nights and even picked me up and dropped me off on my leg of the walk."

Peter is supporting the #FightForHome initiative by Shelter.

Their website states: "Home is a fundamental human need and a basic moral right.

"Without that foundation, it’s impossible for people and communities to thrive.

"That’s why we need you to join us and fight for home."

Peter has raised more than £2,000 towards a £10,000 target so far.