Former England Rugby World Cup champion visits Leeds schoolchildren

Former England Rugby World Cup champion Jason Robinson has been inspiring youngsters in Leeds as he tries to break down barriers in the construction industry.

Jason, a Leeds lad who scored a crucial try in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup triumph over Australia, visited Queensway Primary School as part of the I Can Do Anything initiative.

The initiative - by ilke Homes - will offer the schoolchildren practical classroom lessons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, as well as sports coaching. The partnership will promote careers in STEM and construction, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of housebuilders, manufacturers and engineers.

Jason said: “Not so long ago I was an ordinary pupil in an ordinary Leeds primary school. I wasn’t a rugby player, I hadn’t won a World Cup. That is what I am trying to teach the children of Queensway Primary School, that their futures are in their hands. I have been extremely privileged to play international rugby, but my career would never have hit the heights it did without people giving me the support and advice I needed from a young age.”

ilke Homes will also provide the school with new sports equipment which will be presented by Jason at the end of term. Dave Sheridan, executive chairman of ilke Homes, said: “The I Can Do Anything initiative is about teaching children to believe in themselves and that they can achieve greatness in whatever path they take. Whether they are manufacturing the homes that will help end the housing crisis or scoring tries in World Cup finals, we must ensure that every child has the very best training so that they can truly do anything.”