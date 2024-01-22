Eric Cantona announces live concert at Leeds O2 Academy as football legend returns to city
Footballing legend Eric Cantona is set to perform a music show in Leeds.
The ex-Leeds United player, whose reputation in the city was somewhat tarnished after he left for fierce rivals Manchester United, is set to perform at the city's O2 Academy on April 16 as part of UK-wide tour announced today (Monday).
Since unexpectedly retiring at the age of 30 in 1997, the maverick player has gone on to pursue careers in acting and painting before his latest foray into the world of music. He announced the decision last summer and has released a number of tracks so far, with NME describing the song 'The Friends We Lost' as "a melancholy ballad that (pays) ode to the times with friends who are no longer around".
Presales for ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ will start Wednesday, January 24, at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with general on-sale following on Friday, 26 January, at 10am local time. For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit: LiveNation.co.uk. The new tour dates follow last year's debut sold-out success in London and Manchester, which saw Cantona take to stage solo with just himself and a modest piano and a cello, stamping his mark on new artistic heights and musical endeavours. Cantona spent just one full season at Leeds United between 1992 and 1993 but helped them to become League One champions.
His time at Elland Road ended unceremoniously after a fall out with then-manager Howard Wilkinson and it was then during his time at Manchester United under manager Sir Alex Ferguson that he had his most successful.
Whether he will be welcomed with open arms back to West Yorkshire will certainly be interesting to see.