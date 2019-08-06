Football fans offered dream job to become Premier League 'pie-taster'

Have your say

One lucky football foodie is set to be given the chance of a lifetime to become a pie taster for the upcoming Premier League season after the launch of a new competition.

'Free Super Tips' are hiring a pie taster for the 2019/20 campaign - with the selected pie expert set to travel the country in pursuit of the matchday perfect pie.

No experience or qualifications are needed.

However, the competition entrants will need to 'know their way around a Balti, steak or cheese and onion variety'.

The winner will take on the job title of Free Super Tips’ Official Premier League Pie Taster.

The job description includes travelling to Premier League stadiums to taste their finest pies while watching the game, with Free Super Tips providing tickets to the games and the pies.

The winner will be required to report back to Free Super Tips about their experience and rank the pies against the other clubs’ efforts.

Free Super Tips said: "Will the current Premier League champions Manchester City reign supreme or will the lower table teams take home a moral victory?

"The proof is in the pies."

Entrants can join the competition by following the steps on the Free Super Tips website.

The competition runs from Monday 5st August to Monday 12th August with Free Super Tips contacting the winner by Friday 16th.

Entrants must be aged 18 or older and can only enter once.

Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for Free Super Tips, said: “Football and pies go hand-in-hand so we’re keen to get the right person for the job to decide which of the Premier League’s pies are table-toppers and which are relegation fodder.

“The Official Premier League Pie Taster is an exciting opportunity for the winner to become a member of the Free Super Tips team and enjoy some of the league’s best action and food.”

For more information and a chance to enter, visit the Free Super Tips competition page.