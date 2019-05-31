Football fans get on their bikes to raise money in memory of Leeds United legend Gary Speed

His finest hour may have come in the white shirt of Leeds United, but Gary Speed remains a hero to football fans far beyond the confines of LS11.

His long and illustrious career saw him star for Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United after the unforgettable glory of winning the title with Leeds in 1992.

Speed and his Leeds team-mates celebrating their 1992 title win.

Now the grounds he once called home are playing a key role in a fundraising event being held in memory of the much-missed Welshman, who took his own life in 2011 aged 42.

A group of 22 Everton fans are this weekend tackling a 240-mile bike ride visiting each and every one of his old clubs.

They are aiming to raise £65,000 to help fund a new mental health facility – called The People's Place – near Everton's Goodison Park ground.

And today two famous names from Leeds's past urged Whites fans to dig deep and back the Speed Cycle event.

Speed playing against his old club during his time at Everton.

John Sheridan, a terrace idol at Elland Road during the 1980s, said: "I was at Leeds when Gary came through the ranks and you could see he was going to be a top player.

"He had the drive and the determination and of course bags of ability.

"He was a lovely lad too, from a lovely and supportive family. Gary was just a class act on and off the field.

"The cycle ride is a great idea and I'd urge fans of all his clubs to get behind it."

John Sheridan.

Brian Deane, who played with Speed after moving to Leeds in 1993, added: "To everybody taking part in the charity bike ride for mental health I'd just like to say a big thank you.

"This is a very underfunded and understudied issue for men, not only in sport but particularly from my point of view I see a lot of people suffering in the professional game.

"Gary was not only a team-mate but a friend of a lot of people including myself, we had a lot of good times together on the pitch and some fun off it when we would go out with the Leeds United team.

"Every time I think about Gary the obvious questions come up about what brought him to do such a thing – such a good guy, a strong character, had everything going for him but it just goes to show that sometimes not everything is right and we need to protect people in these situations, you never know when it might be you."

Brian Deane with Speed and other Leeds team-mates in 1994.

Support has also come from Speed's parents, with his mum, Carol, saying: "We hope that everyone gets behind the challenge so we can raise as much as possible for The People’s Place.”

The fans were due to leave St James' Park in Newcastle at 6.30am today, having set themselves a target of reaching Elland Road by 8.30pm.

Tomorrow they will head to Bramall Lane in Sheffield and the University of Bolton Stadium before arriving at Goodison Park at about 6.30pm.

The group's final preparations for the ride were boosted when they received a pep talk from Duncan Ferguson, who played with Speed at Everton and Newcastle.

Ferguson, who met the fans at Everton's training ground, said: "It’s clear they’ve all trained incredibly hard for the challenge and good luck to them, I know they will do a fantastic job and raise a great sum of money for The People’s Place.

“I think as a society now we are more aware of our mental health – things are changing, the environment is changing.

Duncan Ferguson meets the Speed Cycle riders.

"There are a lot of people suffering with poor mental health and it is a big issue."

Reflecting on his time as one of Speed's team-mates, Ferguson, now a member of Everton's coaching staff, said: "Everyone knew Gary Speed and what a wonderful player he was from his time playing at Leeds and winning the championship.

"When Gary walked in our dressing room he immediately received loads of respect, he was a top player."

Speed made his debut for Leeds aged 19 and marked himself out as a rare talent with a series of impressive displays during the closing stages of the club’s 1989-90 promotion campaign.

He then formed part of the legendary midfield quartet that powered United to the 1991-92 First Division title before moving in 1996 to Everton, the team he supported as a boy.

Flintshire-born Speed retired from playing in 2010 and became Wales coach after a short spell as manager at Sheffield United.

His death prompted a huge outpouring of grief in Leeds, with fans laying shirts, scarves and flowers at Elland Road’s Billy Bremner statue.

United’s first home match after the tragedy was attended by his family and former team-mates Gordon Strachan, Gary McAllister and David Batty.

For further information about The People's Place and ways to support the fundraising, visit the www.peoplesplace.net website.