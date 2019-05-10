Football fans channel Elton John with fundraising tribute to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Pigeon Detectives singer Matt Bowman and Britain's Got Talent finalist Micky P Kerr have teamed up to create a Leeds United-themed piece of music that's definitely out of this world.

United fans Matt and Micky have recorded a track called Bucket Man, which is their Marcelo Bielsa-inspired take on the Elton John classic Rocket Man.

Micky P Kerr in the Bucket Man video.

The song is available to buy now and proceeds from its sales will be split between the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, United's charity partner of the year, and the Huddersfield-based Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Matt and Micky recorded Bucket Man – named in tribute to Leeds head coach Bielsa's trademark touchline perch – with Tom Ross, Paul Thomas and Nipper, their collaborators on Phat Chants, a bi-weekly football podcast.

The Phat Chants lads raised more than £2,500 for Forget Me Not with a previous parody single, Bielsa Rhapsody.

Released at the end of last year, the reworking of Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody reached number five on the iTunes chart.

Members of the Phat Chants team in the recording studio.

Micky said: "We had a fantastic time recording Bielsa Rhapsody at Christmas and it was such a buzz to see it storming up the iTunes chart on day one!

“We visited Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice earlier this year and saw what an absolutely amazing cause it really is and would love to see Bucket Man climb the charts as high as possible to support these special families.”

Ryan Grint, regional fundraiser for the hospice, said: “When the Phat Chants team told us about their plans with Bielsa Rhapsody, everyone at the charity loved their passion and enthusiasm for the cause and we know Bucket Man has the potential to be a huge hit.”

Bucket Man is available to download now from iTunes and other online music services.

Marcelo Bielsa and his famed blue bucket.

The song's video, made by Leeds fan Lewis Deighton, can be viewed in full HERE.

United are aiming to provide new equipment such as life support and dialysis machines on the back of their partnership with the Leeds General Infirmary-based Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

Other funds raised will go towards the refurbishment of the charity's family unit at the LGI.