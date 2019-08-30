'Fly high my angel': 18 red roses left in tribute to 18-year-old who died at The Warehouse in Leeds

Have your say

Emotional floral tributes have been left outside a Leeds nightclub where a young woman lost her life.

The teenager, named in tributes as 'Courtney', died of a suspected overdose at The Warehouse on Somers Street in the early hours of Monday morning (August 26th).

Tributes left at the scene.

She was rushed to hospital at around 3am after collapsing, and was sadly pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary.

A man was arrested and released pending further investigation.

18 single red roses have been left at the scene - one for each year of her life.

An array of emotional tributes have been placed outside the nightclub this week.

One tribute, believed to be written by her sister, read: "I miss you so much.

"And I love you lots and lots.

"I will always remember our memories.

"And cherish them forever.

"I will always remember your amazingness.

"On the inside and out."

The tribute ends with "fly high my angel".

Another tribute said: "I love you so much and miss you."