Five new tasty new names added to menu at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds

Five tasty new names - Yoi Fried Chicken, The Funky Duck, Yard Dogs, CMG Fish & Chips and Simply Strawberries - have now arrived at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds.

Each bringing their own unique, mouth-watering dishes, the street food vendors are taking residency for the next nine weeks.

Yoi Fried Chicken is serving authentic Asian fried chicken with a fusion twist, from Japanese katsu burgers to Thai satay burgers with loaded fries.

READ MORE: Retro games arcade to open in Leeds

Using one of the most popular ingredients in Chinese cooking, The Funky Duck combines fresh and succulent crispy duck with either hoi sin or sweet chilli sauce. Try their infamous duck fat potatoes for a great addition to the ultimate meal.

For a top dog, Yard Dogs is the place to go. Classic hot dog options include the ‘Porky,’ topped with caramelised onions, sauerkraut and gherkins, and the ‘Beefy’ smothered in chilli con carne, cheese and jalapeños. Other choices include a veggie hot dog and classic cheeseburger, all served with fries.

Fish fans can get their fix at CMG Fish and Chips. Known for their trademark fluffy batter, they’ve now introduced a new Thai red marinade option – guaranteed to add a kick to the traditional dish.

READ MORE: Nine ways how Leeds has changed the world

And finally, it's all in the name – Simply Strawberries are serving ripe British strawberries topped with either melted Belgian chocolate or fresh cream, alongside their cream tea offering. It’s the perfect treat to get you in the mood for Wimbledon this summer.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to bring five brand new street food vendors to Trinity Kitchen this summer. With an ever-growing food scene in Leeds, we want to bring something different and unique that our customers can't experience elsewhere. From duck wraps and hot dogs to fish and chips with a twist, each vendor has created a unique offering and we hope the new selection of fantastic street food is a hit with our visitors this summer.”

Trinity Kitchen rotates several new food retailers every few weeks, offering visitors a vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and street food vans.

The new arrivals will be at Trinity Kitchen trading alongside permanent outlets Chicago Rib Shack, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Doner Shack, Absurd Bird and Pizzaluxe.