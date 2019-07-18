First pictures of new sculpture to be installed at entrance to Kirkstall in Leeds

A new sculpture will be installed at the entrance into the Kirkstall to celebrate the the industrial heritage of the area.

The new yellow, metal sculpture will be designed as a deconstructed water wheel to emulate the wheel that powered Kirkstall forge.

Pictured Rebecca Appleby, working on a new sculpture for Kirkstall.

It will be made by local Leeds artist Rebecca Appleby.

She said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to have a piece of public art displayed in my home city of Leeds. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Kirkstall community in researching ideas for the sculpture.

"The industrial history and heritage of the area is so rich we wanted to reflect that in the piece. I am proud to stand back and see all the ideas and hard work come to fruition.”

The new artwork has been commissioned in partnership with Leeds Council's neighbourhood improvement scheme.

Organisers said that the project has been widely supported by the local community with local businesses and artists, including Morrisons, Kirkstall Brewery, West End House, Kirkstall Leisure Centre and Kirkstall Festival.

It will feature in this year’s Kirkstall Art Trail.

Nicola Greenan, External Relations Director at East Street Arts adds: “City Less Grey is an important programme for us in sparking a conversation about public spaces, who they belong to and the stories they tell.

"Working with artists, particularly in community settings, to animate those spaces, challenge how they are used and change perceptions of areas is a key focus of or work at East Street Arts.

"Rebecca’s work has helped to bring the community of Kirkstall together at a time of big changes and will create a lasting legacy to the history and heritage of that particular place and its people.”

The sculpture will be unveiled at Kirkstall Leisure Centre, Kirkstall Road at 5pm on Friday, July 19.

