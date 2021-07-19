Dale Spink, who is just 25 years old, has worked hard for the last 12 years to build a hugely successful personal business combining D's Meal Prep and Le Voyage Dining Experience, with hundreds of Leeds residents as customers.

Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale has now launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter.

The site has been renovated entirely from former premises ‘The Forge’ on New Road Side and is due to open to the public in the next few weeks.

The site hosts a large bar with an array of world beers to compliment the fine dining provided by Dale and his team of chefs.

Dale is a professionally trained Chef who has created two businesses despite his tender age.

His meal prep service is used by top Leeds based athletes and celebrities.

Dale, speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post after supplying the first pictures from inside the restaurant, said the reaction to a series of soft launch nights has been unbelievable.

He said: "The soft openings have been fantastic and the feedback has been amazing.

"It really means the world to us.

"This is why we built an open kitchen so you can see the theatre and the hard work of the kitchen team put into every dish.

"At the end of service I can walk around and meet our customers, gather their feedback and also thank them for coming to support Mark and I and our vision at Brontaès."

Dale praised the efforts of his business partner and staff in helping to launch the business in such difficult circumstances during the Covid pandemic.

He added: "It is going really well, our team is going from strength to strength.

"I couldn’t be happier with it all.

"Every day is a school day for us, we just learn and grow.

"It’s amazing to finally be open with all the struggles we have had with COVID and Brexit delaying everything we had ordered and the current shortage of staff within our industry.

"Our main aim is to develop all of our staff as individuals and as a team."

Dale said a minimalist style and vision had been chosen for the decor of the Bar and Restaurant with Mark’s experience.

He added: "We want to take dining back to the “old school” where our diners can focus on the moment, enjoy the experience and relax, as we know it’s been a really tough couple of years for everyone.

"But now socialising is back and my business partner Mark and I have a class relationship.

"We are like chalk and cheese but collaborate really well together, we have put every ounce of energy we have into bringing this special venue to Horsforth.

"As a customer said “thank you for bringing Leeds City Centre quality to Horsforth"."

The reviews for the restaurant have been very positive so far, with many taking to social media to express their opinions.

Dale said: "This is just the beginning!"