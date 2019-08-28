First look at new plan for 14-storey 'Victoria Gate Hotel' to be built next to John Lewis shopping centre in Leeds

The first images of a planned new hotel that could be built next to Leeds's Victoria Gate development have now been revealed.

Hammerson UK, which owns the Victoria Leeds shopping centre off The Headrow, has unveiled ambitious proposals to build a 14-storey Victoria Gate Hotel, which it says will create nearly 1,000 jobs.

The YEP last week revealed that a pre-application had been submitted to Leeds City Council by Hammerson UK, to create the hotel between the Eastgate Roundabout and Dyer Street in Leeds city centre, next to where the Victoria Gate multi-storey car park lies.

And today the developers have released the first image of what the new hotel could look like - which could be the first step in the company's 'City Quarters Neighbourhood' plan in the city centre.

Read more: Final touches for Leeds City College’s new £60m campus that ‘will help to improve city’s prosperity’

Robin Dobson, UK Director of Development and Project Management at Hammerson, said: “We are pleased to be able to share plans for a new hotel within the Victoria Estate as we continue the roll out of our City Quarters concept in thriving locations around the UK and Ireland.

"Hammerson has a strong track record of delivery in Leeds City Centre and these plans for a new, contemporary hotel represent the next step in our wider regeneration plans, creating a mixed-use destination where people can live, work and relax, centered around our premium flagship destination, Victoria Leeds.”

Read more: New luxury dessert restaurant coming to Leeds - and it serves chocolate on tap

Plans for the site, currently used as a temporary car park, include a 205-bed hotel, with conferencing and meeting space, along with a bar lounge.

There are also proposals for a “digital screen for the purposes of advertisement display” to be included on the outside of the building.

The early-stage plans will be considered by the council’s City Plans Panel on Thursday, August 29.

Victoria Gate opened in October 2016 and is anchored by John Lewis’s first store in the city.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion protests cost West Yorkshire Police nearly £200,000

Hammerson also owns a 10-acre site north of the Victoria Gate development, which it has now said "will be brought forward for development in due course" as part of a wider plan to create a new "mixed-use City Quarters neighbourhood".

The proposals are only at a pre-application stage and no decision will be made by the committee. A full application will then go before councillors at a later stage.