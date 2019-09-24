First Leeds champions young rising stars from Yorkshire Dance and county cricket club

First Leeds has been encouraging families and young people to discover what’s possible by creating unique experiences and championing young homegrown talent this summer.

The bus firm worked closely with Breeze has Talent on a range of pop-ups that saw passengers serenaded on the number 6 to Holt Park and transformed the top deck of a Leeds City bus into a rehearsal space for young performers at Big Breeze Fest.

First then helped rising stars from Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Yorkshire Dance by allowing them to share their stories on First’s social channels and helping them inspire other young people in the city.

Saturday Superstar dancers Grace and Sonny have already shared tales about their street dancing while promising cricket stars Harrison Quarmby and Josh Sullivan are being profiled across First Leeds’s channels over the coming weeks.

First also created a pop-up arts and craft space for families at Big Breeze Fest. More than 100 families created paper plate buses, pom poms and posters over the two-day event at Temple Newsam. The activities encouraged families to consider the ways in which the bus can help them reconnect with each other.

John Godfrey, marketing manager at First West Yorkshire said: “This summer we’ve encouraged families and young people in Leeds to consider the great adventures you can have across Leeds and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with Breeze has Talent, Yorkshire Dance and Yorkshire County Cricket Club to showcase that the adventure begins with the journey. With such a wealth of events going on across the city year-round, there’s always something to discover by bus. It’s been wonderful to learn more about the next generation of rising stars.”