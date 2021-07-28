As venues are now starting to reopen and cancelled and re-scheduled concerts, gigs, shows and events are being put back into the diary - as many staff as possible are going to be needed.

Jobs are available in the hospitality sector for catering and bar staff, chefs, porters, managers and supervisors and training will be give for new roles.

Two sessions will be held tomorrow (Thursday July 29), 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm, in the arena's Black and White Lounge. Job hunters can just turn up on the day and bring ID details and a CV.

Events are set to resume at the First Direct arena in Leeds and staff will be needed.

Alex Pawsey from First Direct said: "There are all sorts of positions available and we are ramping up recruitment for the events. Before the pandemic a lot of our staff were students and they have finished their degrees and gone back to their home cities so we need to recruit and want to have as many staff as possible available."