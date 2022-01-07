Firefighters tackle Belle Isle house fire
Firefighters from two stations responded to calls of a domestic house fire in Leeds last night.
Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to the call at approximately 7.17pm.
The fire was at a local residents on Elmton Close in Belle Isle.
On arrival crews used four pump, two hose reels, three sets of breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.
Following a search by fire crews there was found to be no one home at the time of the incident.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.