Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to the call at approximately 7.17pm.

The fire was at a local residents on Elmton Close in Belle Isle.

On arrival crews used four pump, two hose reels, three sets of breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.

Following a search by fire crews there was found to be no one home at the time of the incident.