Firefighters tackle Belle Isle house fire

Firefighters from two stations responded to calls of a domestic house fire in Leeds last night.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:38 am

Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to the call at approximately 7.17pm.

The fire was at a local residents on Elmton Close in Belle Isle.

On arrival crews used four pump, two hose reels, three sets of breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation.

Following a search by fire crews there was found to be no one home at the time of the incident.

