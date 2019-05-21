Fire services called to fire at block of flats in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Crews were called to a fire at a tower block of flats on the edge of the city centre.

Two fire engines were called to the scene at Lovell Park Heights on Tuesday evening after reports of a fire in one of the flats.

Fire services called to Lovell Park Heights in Leeds city centre

On arrival, the small blaze turned out to be coming from an overheated microwave in a property on the tenth floor.

Luckily, crews managed to arrive on scene and deal with the fire before it escalated.

READ MORE: £120,000 of cash and cocaine seized in week long Yorkshire drug crackdown

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said "two breathing apparatus were used" and the fire had since "been put out".

Nobody was injured in the fire.