Fire services called to fire at block of flats in Leeds city centre

Crews were called to a fire at a tower block of flats on the edge of the city centre.
Two fire engines were called to the scene at Lovell Park Heights on Tuesday evening after reports of a fire in one of the flats.
On arrival, the small blaze turned out to be coming from an overheated microwave in a property on the tenth floor.
Luckily, crews managed to arrive on scene and deal with the fire before it escalated.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said "two breathing apparatus were used" and the fire had since "been put out".
Nobody was injured in the fire.