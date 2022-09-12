The Queen’s lying-in-state will begin in Westminster Hall later today.

The ceremonial procession of the coffin to Westminster Hall will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Members of the public can watch the procession at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park which will open at 11am.

The Queen’s lying-in-state - Operation Marquee - will last four full days. Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday September 19.

The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in the ancient Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

Delays to public transport and road closures around the area are expected and people are being urged to check ahead and plan accordingly. The queue is expected to be very long.