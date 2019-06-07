Final farewell planned for veteran Leeds photographer who served in RAF

Have your say

Preparations are in place for a final farewell for a well-known Leeds photographer.

Allan Ridsdale passed away on Tuesday May 28, aged 84.

He was most well-known for founding Dale Photographic in Leeds and had previously served in the RAF.

Allan's son Steve said: “The reaction has been incredible, people have been coming into the shop shocked and full of condolences.

“We actually have a comment book in the shop for all the people who come in, which we'll be bringing to the funeral next week.”

Allan started his life as a copy boy at the Yorkshire Evening Post, but when he could not gain access to the on-site dark room, he decided to focus on photography equipment as opposed to taking the pictures himself.

In 1986, he started Dale Photographic, originally located across from the entrance to the City Varieties.

Steve added: “He used to tell us these stories where celebrities had come in from the City Varieties.

“I remember once he came home very upbeat because Morecambe and Wise had been in that day!”

The shop relocated to the Merrion Centre where it has become part of the Leeds photography landscape.

“Dad had a real connection with the people of Leeds, especially the students,” Steve continued.

“As soon as the students would have their grant money in, they would all come straight into the shop to see what they could afford.”

Unbeknownst to many of those in the city, Allan was once a member of an RAF regiment in Yorkshire.

Some of his fellow regiment members will be in attendance when he is laid to rest.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday June 13 at 11:30am at St. Philip's Church in Scholes and will be open to the public.

A private cremation ceremony for the family will follow.

A wake will be held following the church service at Mercure Leeds Parkway on Otley Road.

Donations at the service have been welcomed by the family and all proceeds will be shared between the Stroke Association and Marie Curie.