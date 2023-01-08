Film fan given one last look inside former Wakefield cinema before bulldozers move in
It was hardly the red-carpet treatment, but a film fan was given one last look around Wakefield’s old ABC cinema before the bulldozers move in tomorrow to flatten the old building.
Neil Wilson from Outwood was granted access to the building and took a few snaps of the interior which have been closed off to the public since 1997.
Neil, who is 40, visited the cinema in the 80s and 90s and has watched some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, including Home Alone and Jurassic Park.
His grandfather even used to work there, so Neil was eager for one last look around.
After struggling to make headway with Wakefield Council, he got in touch with the contractors and was eventually allowed into the Kirkgate building last week.
He said: “I have wanted to go in there for years, and I was over the moon when they told me I could come in.
“I’m in the building trade so I have all the right PPE.
“I’m Wakefield born and bred and it’s been 26 years since it shut. I used to go there all the time. I had a good look around and it’s not how I like to remember it, but I was only a kid.”Despite the building being stripped bare in preparation for demolition, the only item Neil found was an Art Deco handrail, which the contractors have said they will cut out for him as a keepsake.
Having posted his experiences on social media, he says his phone has “not stopped buzzing” with people asking for any items at all that can be salvaged from the building, even down to chunks of plaster.
He added: “They have taken all the roof off and it’s just a shell now. It’s not how I wanted to see it, it’s not nice. They don’t make buildings like that anymore.
“It has so many memories for me, even just looking at the layout you remember how it was.
“I was only in for half-an-hour but I really enjoyed it.”
The crumbling picture house on Kirkgate has divided opinion in recent years with many calling for it to be pulled down, while others say it should be renovated and re-opened.
It is anticipated it will take around 12 weeks to complete the demolition of the building.
First opened in 1935 as the Regal Cinema, it was built by Associated British Cinemas. It was designed by William Glen, ABC’s best-known architect, who is today acknowledged as one of the foremost British cinema architects of the period.
It underwent a name change in 1962 and became the ABC, before being sold to the Cannon Group in 1986. After Cineworld opened a multiplex screen in 1996, the ABC shut a year later.
Among those calling for restoration was the Cinema Theatre Association, which works to restore historic venues.
But Wakefield Council rejected the idea, and initially said it would flatten the building and lay a new city car park, but which was later withdrawn.
It now forms part of the Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway project, which will see all of the buildings demolished from the ABC down to the existing Wilko’s store, to make way for new housing. The council say it will be help alleviate the “empty-shop culture” which is blighting many town and city centres.