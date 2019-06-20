Female referees 'simply do not understand the rules of the game' - Do you agree with Leeds reader?

The following letter was written by Martin J Phillips of Leeds.

I’ve tried, I really have, but I cannot take the Women’s World Cup seriously.

Players have battled their way to the finals only to be let down by a stream of appalling, game-changing decisions by female referees.

I can even live with the fact that in most games the teams seem to spend most of the game knocking the ball about between the defences, as this is offset by the USA whose sole aim seems to be to score as many goals as possible - it is so refreshing to watch them play.

The stream of own goals has also made matches watchable.

But it has to be said that most female referees simply do not understand the workings of the game.

