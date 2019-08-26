Father and son team designed these AMAZING winning costumes for Leeds Carnival

Have your say

A father and son team from Leeds have designed the stunning winning costumes for the Leeds Carnival King and Queen this year.

Carnival veteran, Hughbon Condor, has been designing costumes for almost 50 years and now he's brought his son Sephbon to help the family business.

Their extravagant designs won double at the King and Queen Show competition at Leeds Royal Armories on Friday night.

For the Carnival Queen, 28-year-old Tahelia Hamilton from Chapeltown, Hughbon designed a five metre high 'Peacock Queen' costume.

For the Carnival King, 21-year-old Rushuan McIntosh from Moortown, Sephbon designed a matching costume named 'Two Cocky'.

The King and Queen will lead the parade as it leaves Potternewton Park today at about 2pm.

Over 150,000 people are expected to attend and the parade will include over 2000 costumed dancers.

Hughbon said: "Getting to create the costume as accurately as I envisage it is the main challenge. It’s much more important than winning.

"The queen will lead the carnival parade when it leaves Potternewton Park on Monday. It feels good to keep this carnival tradition alive."

