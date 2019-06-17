Fans react to announcement Carabao Cup first round draw will take place in Morrisons supermarket

Fans have reacted with shock and amusement after competition sponsors announced the first round of the Carabao Cup will take place in a Morrisons store.

The Bradford-based company has been chosen as the setting for the anticipated draw to allow fans 'to engage with the competition as they go about their daily routine'.

The draw is set to take place in Morrisons Colindale, London at 7pm on Thursday 20 June for the first time.

Drawing the 70 balls from the hat will be footballing legend, John Barnes and Arsenal fan favourite, Ray Parlour as they select the 35 fixtures for Round One, which includes EFL Clubs from Carlisle all the way down to Plymouth and features EFL Cup debutants Salford City.

A press release today said: "The draw will take place within a short distance from Wembley Stadium – the home of the Carabao Cup Final. Conducted by two former EFL Cup winners, supporters will be able to engage with the competition as they go about their daily routine… A true modern-day supermarket sweep!"

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

John Barnes commented: “I’m delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season, it’s a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs. They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the Cup is.”

The competition has been drawn in Thailand in the past.

However, many fans couldn't believe the unusual location choice for this year's draw and took to social media with their surprise.

One user said: "Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and now a Morrisons in North London. What is happening with the league cup?????"

Another added: "Conducting a cup draw from a supermarket thats a new one."

Another user said: "And you wonder why no one takes the cup serious."