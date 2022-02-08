Fans left in shock as major event promoter cancels all shows and ceases trading - including two huge Leeds shows

M&B Promotions had organised two upcoming shows in Leeds at Temple Newsam.

The first was due to be UB40 on July 30, with a 'Comedy in the Park' event following on the next day (Saturday July 31).

However, in a social media statement, the company announced it was to cease trading - with all upcoming shows cancelled.

Fans have now been given instructions on what to do next, with thousands believed to have been affected.

The statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events, and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd and our ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd.

"We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it's no longer viable for us to continue trading.

"Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via easyticketing.co.uk should contact either Paypal for a refund or your bank/credit card provider to administer a chargeback.

"If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase."