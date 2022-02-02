Fans devastated as major First Direct Arena show cancelled - band release statement
Fans have been left devastated after a major show at the First Direct Arena was cancelled.
Read More
Erasure were due to play the Leeds venue on May 26, 2022.
However, the band have cancelled the show.
In a statement posted on the FDA website, the band said: "We are very sorry to announce that, due to unexpected family circumstances beyond anyone's control, we have had to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel the remaining stages of The Neon Tour and we will therefore no longer be playing our planned shows in the UK."
Fans took to social media to discuss the news.
One said: "Absolutely gutted."
Another said: "I only just found out from looking at the website. Can't believe it."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.