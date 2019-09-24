Fancy Christmas Dinner made by top Leeds chef for £150 a head?

TOP Leeds chef Matt Healy has announced his special Christmas Day menu - with a £150 per head price tag.

Christmas Dinner will be served on 25 December only at his newest venue The Beehive, in Thorner, north Leeds.

The Beehive, Thorner, north Leeds

The ‘in demand’ chef will prepare the food himself, after giving most of his staff the day off to spend with their families.

The ticket price will include a glass of Taittinger champagne on arrival, and four courses with unlimited fine wine.

Matt Healy said: “Places will be limited but I think we will sell out. It may seem expensive but it will be a great day with a fantastic menu and I feel the price is justified.

“I am preparing the food myself, as I thought it was fair to give the hard-working staff the day off to spend time with their families.

Matt Healy at The Beehive, Thorner, Leeds.

“My partner is also working on Christmas Day as she is a nurse, but we go away to New York on Boxing Day for a break, so will look forward to that.”

The festive treat will feature starters which include pork and pistachio terrine with cranberry and orange jelly; a roast butternut squash veloute, a classic prawn cocktail or gin cured salmon.

Main courses feature turkey with all the trimmings, beef cheek bourguignon, chicken, fillet of beef wellington and for vegetarians mushroom, spinach and goats curd wellington.

Afters include Christmas Pudding with Christmas pud ice-cream, chocolate orange tart, lemon curd meringue or rhubarb creme brulee.

Matt Healy at The Beehive, Thorner, Leeds

The Beehive will also be launching a £25 per head festive menu, available from early October, for parties of six or more.

Horsforth born Matt, 36, an avid Leeds United fan, added: “The Beehive is a good pub with a fantastic dining room. It has been challenging running the three venues but things are going really well.”

Matt shot to fame in 2016 when he was runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

The chef also runs two other Leeds eateries, including Matt Healy x The Foundry and Gron Kafe in Oakwood.

The Beehive launch came two months ago after Matt Healy x The Foundry was named Best City Centre restaurant at the Oliver Awards, Newcomer of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards, and also took home the title of Britain’s Best Roast Dinner.

The Beehive underwent a £180,000 renovation, including new interiors, signage and lighting, plus original artwork on the walls, by Leeds artist Nicalas Dixon.

Matt Healy x The Foundry has been listed in the Good Food Guide for 2020, one of only 16 new Yorkshire entries to be featured in the prominent guide.

Where else to go in Leeds for lunch on Christmas Day and what will it cost?

Brasserie Blanc, at city centre Sovereign Street, offers Christmas Day lunch at £95 for adults and £40 for kids.

Malmaison, in city centre Swinegate, is offering a five course Christmas Dinner at £89 for adults and £45 for kids.

The Lawnswood Arms, at Otley Road, Leeds 16 is offering a four-course menu that comes in at £45.99 for adults and £15.99 for kids.

Kendells Bistro, St Peter’s Square, Leeds - Their five-course menu comes in at £90 per head.

The Adelphi, city centre Leeds at Hunslet Road, will be serving five-course Christmas Day dinner for £59.95.

The Thorpe Park Hotel, Leeds 15, comes in at £110 for adults, including a glass of champagne, and £57 for kids. There will also be a visit from Santa Claus.

Browns, at the Headrow, city centre Leeds, is offering a five-course Christmas Day menu at £80 for adults and £35 for children.

The Fox and Grapes, York Road, Leeds 15, will welcome you on December 25 with a glass of fizz and four courses for a scrumptious £59.99.

Weetwood Hall, at Otley Road, Leeds 16, is cooking up four courses on Christmas Day at £75 for adults and £34 for kids.