Family's heartbreak after Leeds United fan and dad, 43, collapses and dies suddenly

A dad-of-two and dedicated football fan has died after collapsing at home.

Nick Wilson, 43, had been excitedly looking forward to Leeds United's first play-off match against Derby County before he passed away suddenly on Friday morning.

Nick grew up in Drighlington and had lived in Mirfield for the past 10 years. He collapsed at home and the cause of death is not yet known.

The former Morley High School pupil, who was fit and active with no known health problems, has an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

His nephew Lewis Fox, who is the son of Nick's sister, said:-

"It was really unexpected - he'd just bought a special edition motorbike that he was over the moon with. He was well and fit, so it's been such a shock - he was only 43.

"He was a big Leeds fan. Commitments with the kids meant he didn't get to as many games these days, but in his younger days he often used to go to matches. He was a big follower and it's quite fitting that they won on Saturday.

"He really wanted to see them get promoted - he's been a fan all his life."

Nick worked in the printing industry and was the youngest of three siblings.

""He was always coming out with witty comments and making everyone laugh. Nick was very outgoing and never had a bad word to say about anyone."

Fellow Leeds United fans also paid tribute to Nick - who had been 'desperate' to see the club promoted to the Premier League this season.

Matthew Lockwood said: "A measure of the man is the number of people who are genuinely dumbfounded and knocked for six by this. He has left his mark - of that there is no doubt. We lost a true gentleman."

His friend and former brother-in-law Paul Fox, Lewis's father, added: "Nick Wilson that result (the 0-1 victory over Derby County) was for you sir! Sadly taken from us yesterday at 43 years old. He was a big Leeds fan and a great guy. Tip your hat to him tonight Leeds fans he was desperate for Leeds to get promoted."

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani also Tweeted his condolences.