Family of Leeds Rhinos mad four-year-old who needs life-saving treatment thank readers after huge fundraising boost

The family of a Leeds Rhinos mad four-year-old who needs life-saving treatment have thanked readers - after a huge fundraising boost.

Patrick Askham was born at 35 weeks with an illness called gastroschisis - a condition where the bowels and other organs are on the outside of the abdomen.

Patrick Askham

Unfortunately Leeds-born Patrick’s bowels were so matted at birth that once they were placed back inside him, they had to be removed just a few weeks later - leaving him with a short bowel.

Brave Patrick has battled through countless hospital appointments and trips to theatre during his short life so far.

Due to his extremely short bowel, Patrick's own remaining 9cm bowel is unable to absorb any nutrients so he is artificially fed via a broviac line which goes directly into his heart.

The decision was made to place Patrick on the donor registry for a Bowel transplant in 2018 and in December he received his first gift of life.

Patrick Askham

However, Patrick's body went in to severe rejection within 9 days and he developed PTLD - post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder - a type of cancer to lymph nodes.

Patrick now needs to be placed back on the organ register for a liver, bowel and possibly stomach urgently.

To be able to do this, he first needs a preventative surgery called cytotoxic-cell therapy.

His family, including mum Michelle, have now launched a GoFundMe page to attempt to raise £20,000 to fund four rounds of the therapy including courier charges, administering the medication and the outpatient appointments in Birmingham.

Patrick Askham

After the story featured on the Yorkshire Evening Post website last week, the family have raised an incredible £7500 towards the target.

Michelle said: "Our standing total is a little over £7500!

"This is absolutely amazing progress since our start on Friday.



"We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support that’s surrounded Patrick’s journey and fundraising.

"Everyone that has helped us so far, thank you.

"Our son's story has brought the full Beeston community together with everyone we meet offering help!

"We cannot thank everyone personally but to each and everyone you really are making such an impact.

"We still have a way to go but with everyone’s help... it’s within reach!"

However, the family still need to raise another £12,500 to reach their target.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-being-denied-by-nhs