Family of Leeds Rhinos mad four-year-old launch desperate appeal for life-saving treatment funds

The family of a Leeds Rhinos mad four-year-old have launched a page to fund-raise for potentially life-saving treatment.

Patrick Askham was born at 35 weeks with a condition called gastroschisis - a condition where the bowels and other organs are on the outside of the abdomen.

Patrick Askham

Unfortunately Leeds-born Patrick’s bowels were so matted at birth that once they were placed back inside him, they had to be removed just a few weeks later - leaving him short bowel.

Brave Patrick has battled through countless hospital appointments and trips to theatre during his short life so far.

Due to his extremely short bowel, Patrick's own remaining 9cm bowel is unable to absorb any nutrients so he is artificially fed via a broviac line which goes directly into his heart.

The decision was made to place Patrick on the donor registry for a Bowel transplant in 2018 and in December he received his first gift of life.

Patrick Askham

However, Patrick's body went in to severe rejection within 9 days and he developed PTLD - post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder - a type of cancer to lymph nodes.

Patrick now needs to be placed back on the organ register for a liver, bowel and possibly stomach urgently.

To be able to do this, he first needs a preventative surgery called cytotoxic-cell therapy.

His family, including mum Michelle, have now launched a GoFundMe page to attempt to raise £20,000 to fund four rounds of the therapy including courier charges, administering the medication and the outpatient appointments in Birmingham.

Patrick Askham

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-being-denied-by-nhs