Family makes Workers Memorial Day plea for answers about asbestos-related cancer that killed dad

The family of a man who died of asbestos-related cancer are marking Workers Memorial Day with an appeal for answers about the illness that claimed his life.

Derek Middleton, a dad-of-six from Morley, died just days after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Derek worked at John Atkinson & Sons Ltd in Leeds between 1974 and 1995.

A subsequent inquest confirmed that he had died from mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lung that is associated with asbestos exposure, often decades earlier.

Following his death, Derek's loved ones instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his death and determine how he went on to develop the illness.

Derek’s health problems had come to light in October 2016 when he visited hospital on a couple of occasions due to drastic weight loss.

He also started to develop issues like breathlessness and dizziness as his health deteriorated rapidly.

Son-in-law Martin Bell, 56, said: “It was absolutely awful to see how quickly mesothelioma affected Derek and the whole family misses him so much.

“We hold so many questions regarding the illness which ultimately took his life and would appreciate any help from his old workmates who might know more about the presence of asbestos during his work.

“Any detail no matter how small could make a major difference to our efforts.”

As part of their ongoing investigations, the family's legal team is asking anyone who worked with Derek at John Atkinson & Sons Ltd in Leeds between 1974 and 1995 to come forward and provide information on the working conditions he may have faced.

Derek was born in Morley and lived in the town for many years.

After leaving Victoria Road School, he joined The Army in 1952 and married wife Elizabeth two years later. The couple had one son and five daughters.

Derek left the Forces in 1956, going on to work in mills before joining John Atkinson & Sons Ltd in Leeds. The company is no longer trading.

During his time at John Atkinson, Derek was employed as a delivery driver and labourer. He later moved to York.

His widow, Elizabeth, 82, said: “Derek told me before he died how he used to load his lorry on a morning, take it to work sites and then help those who were there to unload the materials. At the end of the day he would then return to the main site with any waste.

“He mentioned on a couple of occasions how he would handle corrugated sheets for roofs and ceiling tiles, while he also used to clean the vehicle at the end of the week too.”

The family's appeal for information coincides with Workers’ Memorial Day (April 28), which is held to ‘remember the dead and to fight for the living’ by paying respects to those who have died as a result of their employment and campaigning for greater protection for other workers.

This year's theme is ‘dangerous substances – get them out of the workplace’ and puts a spotlight on materials like asbestos.

Lucy Andrews, a specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, is acting for Derek’s family.

She said: “Workers’ Memorial Day is an important time to reflect on the dangers that the UK’s workforce have faced through the years and the terrible legacy of asbestos is well known to many people. As such it is very welcome to see this year’s commemorations focus on this issue.

“Derek’s family are understandably desperate for answers regarding his death and we are determined to do everything we can to help them.

“In order to move this case forward we need more information regarding potential asbestos exposure that Derek may have faced, so we would be hugely grateful to anyone who may be able to help us.”

Anyone with information which could assist this case is asked to contact Lucy Andrews at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office by emailing lucy.andrews@irwinmitchell.com or calling 0113 394 6782.