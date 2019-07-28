Fairy tale themed 'inclusive' wedding in honour of daughter

THE parents of a Leeds girl who has Down syndrome made their fairy tale themed wedding an extra special inclusive event - in her honour.

Julie Britton and Peter Seabourne tied the knot at Thornfield House in Morley, with five-year-old daughter Connie, as flower girl and guest of honour.

Connie, five with parents Julie Britton and Colin Seabourne on their wedding day.

Their special day celebrated Down syndrome as they spread awareness with bright blue and yellow flowers, reflecting Down syndrome awareness colours.

Newly wed Julie, 47, from Morley, said: “We wanted to show that we wouldn’t change a thing about Connie. The wedding was fully inclusive.

“It was a beautiful celebration of ability, not disability. Connie is a massive part of our community and this is just huge to us. Everyday is an awareness day."

She said there were lots of children at the wedding, both with additional needs and some without.

Connie Seabourne, five

Julie said she loved wearing a huge princess dress and that Connie adored the special day too.

Connie, who is also child model, said: “It was a beautiful day. Mummy and daddy did a kiss.”

Peter, 49, a University of Leeds rugby coach, said he was delighted with how the day went and that they were planning a few days out to celebrate and maybe a break at some point in the summer.

The former rugby league player with Bradford Northern, Wakefield Trinity and Hunslet, starred with Connie in a carpool karaoke-style video, after the first one Connie was in, went viral with over a million views.

It was part of the Dads Don't Do Chromosomes video lip-syncing to Take That hit Shine for Father's Day 2019.

Last year, Connie and her mum were among 50 mums and children who appeared in a karaoke video, lip-syncing to Christina Perri’s hit A Thousand Years to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

The video - called 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome - racked up over a million views and was backed by TV personality James Corden, who dubbed it "the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever".

FACTFILE

Two babies with Down syndrome are born every day in the UK.

Around one in every 1,000 babies born will have Down syndrome.

There are 60,000 people in the UK with the condition.

Down syndrome is caused by the presence of an extra chromosome in a baby’s cells. In the majority of cases, it is not an inherited condition.

Down syndrome usually occurs because of a chance happening at the time of conception.

Down syndrome is not a disease. People with Down syndrome are not ill and do not “suffer” from the condition.