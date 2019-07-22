Fabrication - Independent social enterprise with shops in Leeds and York shortlisted for top award

It's the social enterprise which champions and mentors artists and makers from across Yorkshire.

Fabrication hosts more than 70 artists in its shops on Albion Street in Leeds city centre and on Coney Street in York.

Now the independent business has been shortlisted in the Drapers Independents Awards 2019, which celebrate the most influential and highly-respected independent retail businesses.

Fabrication is nominated in the Independents Community Award category which, according to Drapers, highlights “the vitally important role independent retailers and businesses play in local communities.”

It boasts an ethos of encouraging and supporting local artists and fledgling businesses while encouraging people to explore their own creative potential through workshops and events. It also strives to support lone workers who, through the nature of what they do, can feel isolated and suffer from mental health problems.

Dawn Wood, Fabrication CEO, said: “It’s a real honour to be shortlist for a Drapers awards. To receive this kind of recognition is absolutely amazing.

“Fabrication’s objective is about supporting artists and their businesses and being rooted in the communities where we are based. It is enterprises like Fabrication that give the high street a unique identity – and could, I believe, actually help save the high street at a time when it is really struggling.

She added: “I am so grateful to the Drapers Awards for championing and recognising what we do.”

Founded by Ms Wood 11 years ago, Fabrication provides a place for designers and makers to develop their art and learn the ropes of running a business. Its shops in Leeds and York provide a retail space for these businesses and the organisation also has a workshop in Leeds city centre allowing makers to develop their work – and the business.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 11 at The Brewery in London.