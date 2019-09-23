Fabrication - Independent social enterprise with shops in Leeds and York celebrates milestone birthday

A social enterprise that set up as a small collaborative workspace just over a decade ago is celebrating a milestone birthday with a ground-breaking exhibition.

Fabrication, a business that hosts more than 90 artists in its shops in Albion Street, Leeds, and Coney Street, York, this month hit a landmark £1 million in sales and was recently shortlisted in the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards 2019.

Fabrication when it was based in The Light shopping centre on The Headrow.

The organisation, which suffered a devastating fire in 2015, will stage the exhibition, showcasing the work of a range of talented Yorkshire artists, on the mezzanine of its Leeds city centre store.

Entry will be free to all, although visitors will be able to leave a voluntary donation to St George’s Crypt, a charity that supports homeless people in the city.

Fabrication has an ethos of encouraging and supporting local artists and fledgling businesses while helping people explore their own creative potential through workshops and events. It also strives to support lone workers who, through the nature of what they do, can feel isolated and suffer from mental health problems.

Fabrication founder Dawn Wood, a fashion and costume designer of 30 years, said the event - which comprises commissioned works of fine art, fine jewellery, clothing, wood craft, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textile work and photography - was a significant celebration of how much the enterprise had achieved.

Fabrications exhibition space in the Albion Street store.

“The exhibition is our way of showing how far we have come,” she said. “Our artists have created pieces specifically for this event and it promises to be a real showstopper. We set a challenge for our sellers to create something without the restrictions of it being too commercial (after all, most of them have to ensure they earn enough to live on) and it’s been fantastic to see what they have come up with.

“We also think it would be a way of giving back – the exhibition is free, but if visitors felt they could leave a donation, no matter how small, then it will benefit St George’s Crypt – a charity whose work with the homeless becomes even more vital as the dark, colder nights draw in.”

The business began in an 18th century building near the Corn Exchange in Leeds city centre, that had been a home to crafts people and tailors since it was built; offering space that artists could rent by the hour.

In 2011 it set up in a small shop in the Merrion centre and finally, in 2012, moved to a large unit in The Light shopping centre. This arrangement was meant to be temporary - but it stayed there for six years.

By 2015 it had mentored and supported more than 200 artists – and many have moved on to run their own independent shops across Yorkshire and beyond.

Fabrication opened a pop-up shop in Coney Street, York, last autumn and moved to its Albion Street, Leeds, site in January this year, taking on a 10-year lease.

The shop was voted the Best Creative Business Incubator 2019 in the SME Magazine Northern Enterprise Awards, best Independent in Yorkshire in the Great Exhibition Awards, was a finalist in Leeds Love Affair independent awards, the Radio Aire Style Awards and the Made in Leeds Lifestyle Awards.

The business saw a huge setback when fire destroyed its workshop in Kirkgate in 2015 which affected many local artists and small businesses. A city-wide crowd-funding campaign helped save the enterprise and it now has a workshop over several floors of an old supermarket off Edward Street.

Ms Wood said: “The fire was devastating and there were times when I thought it might all be over. But the support we received from the people of Leeds was absolutely incredible.

“We are so grateful to the city, to our supporters, and, of course our customers. Our business is all about being rooted in the communities where we are based and it’s wonderful to look back and see how far we have come.”

* ‘Fabrication - A Birthday Exhibition’ opens on Thursday, October 31.