Everything you need to know about Morley St George's Festival Weekend

Bunting, brass bands and buoyant Brits - it's time for Morley's annual St George's Festival Weekend.

The south Leeds community has in recent years earned a reputation as "the most patriotic town in the country" as its festivities are said to bring in some 20,000 visitors - numbers which it is believed make it the biggest event of its kind in England.

Visitors enjoying the market.

Colourful scenes will get under way tomorrow before the main parade on Sunday.

This year is the 125th anniversary of the Royal Society of St George.

What's happening?

Tomorrow, town centre events will include a Queen Street funfair, outdoor market, live entertainment, donkey rides and Punch and Judy shows throughout the day from 9am.

On Sunday, the grand parade led by Saint George on horseback will leave Morley Town Hall at 11.30am towards a family fun day at Morley Rugby and Cricket Clubs at Scatcherd Lane.

What is the schedule for the Sunday family fun day at the rugby club?

Noon - parade arrives at the rugby club

12.30pm - marching by the Parade Band

12.45pm - Blind Jack Boy Band

1pm - rugby display

1.30pm - magic show

2pm - rugby display

2.30pm - magic show

3pm - jousting display and re-enactment

3.30pm - Blind Jack Boy Band

What's the forecast?

On Saturday, the Met Office says that Leeds could get light rain changing to cloudy conditions by the evening. It is due to be 11C.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy bu changing to sunny intervals by early evening, and 14C.

What do organisers say?

Coun Wyn Kidger, chairwoman of the Leeds branch of Royal Society of St George, said: "They do say that we are the most patriotic town in the country.

"It's just an absolutely super, super weekend.

"They reckon there's over 20,000 people come through Morley on a weekend during St George's, so we must be doing something right.

"It's all about celebrating Englishness. It makes you really, really proud."

Who is St George?

Officially taking place on April 23, St George's Day is the patron saint's day of England.

Historians say he was probably a Christian Roman soldier called Georgios.

He was likely born in Cappadocia, Turkey around AD270 and was possibly martyred at Nicomedia, or Lydda, modern day Israel, in the Roman province of Palestine in AD303.

St George is also patron saint for Aragon, Catalonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Palestine, Portugal, Germany, Greece, Moscow, Istanbul, Genoa and Venice, according to the BBC.