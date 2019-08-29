Everything you need to know about Chapel Allerton Arts Festival 2019 and live music on Regent Street

An annual festival in a Leeds suburb is set to attract hundreds of people this weekend.

The Chapel Allerton Arts Festival 2019 is a week long celebration of events to round off the summer.

Chapel Allerton Arts Festival 2018

It is followed by a lively weekend of live music in the street, with workshops, craft ales, family activities, stalls and a wide range of food.

The festival includes a popular late night of live music on Regent Street, which is closed to traffic for the party, plus daytime performances on the stage, street food stands, bars and stalls.

Bands and other acts will be playing on the main stage on Regent Street on Friday evening from 6pm when Emily Mercer opens the night. Gigs continue Saturday daytime and Sunday daytime and will also be performed at Seven Arts and Inkwell.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Over the last 20 years the festival has become a much loved and firmly established way to round off the end of the summer, culminating with a weekend of music, food and community celebration.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm that following the great response to our recent ‘cry for help’ there will be a Street Festival this year.

“The Festival as a whole is planned and run almost entirely by volunteers and we hope that the good will we have experienced will continue and even more new people will join in and help to ensure that there is a Chapel Allerton Arts Festival to be enjoyed in future years.”

Earlier this year it was feared the festival may not happen in 2019 due to a shortage of volunteers.

The organising committee issued a website statement earlier this year saying the situation had reached a critical level and they needed to

confirm volunteers in advance to obtain sponsorship and funding support.

Headline acts include Emily Mercer, Harry Zalega, Sir Curse Band, Late Night Legacy and RK Switch on Friday night.

Village Jazz has been a regular feature of the festival in partnership with the Jazz Leeds charity, and programmed by Steve Crocker.

Jazz Leeds also runs the evening and Sunday afternoon concerts at Seven Arts and Inkwell as well as workshops and a jazz choir for people who want to join in.

The headline jazz acts are Nel Begley and Jamil Sheriff’s ‘Rafe’s Dilemma’, with support from Phil Green’s ‘Biggish Band’ and South African gospel jazz and afro pop group Ubunye.

Village Jazz also features the ever popular Jazz Blues ‘n Soul Sunday afternoon in Regent Street on 1 September from 12-6pm with six acts on

stage and performers in the street, and headlined by the award winning Kyla Brox Blues Band.

More details at chapelallerton.org.uk