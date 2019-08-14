Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

All the planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for inserion of a roof light, bi-foldiing doors and a window to rear, East Breary Stables, Arthington Road. 4.00m single storey rear extension, 3.62 to ridge height and 2.591m to eaves, 34 Moseley Wood Lane. Single storey extension and dormer window to rear, 6 Tredgold Garth. Two storey and single storey side/rear extension incorporating balcony to front, 15 Wharfe Close. Certificate of Proposed Lawfuol development for an extension to the gable, dormer window to the rear and rooflight to front, 30 Tinshill Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of Planning Application 18/03642/LI, Lane End Farm, Cookridge Lane. Dormer window to side with roof light to front and rear, 32 Cookridge Avenue.

Leeds planning applications



ALWOODLEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the gable and dormer window to the rear; rooflights to front, 26 Hillingdon Way. Alterations to existing front entrance including new gates, 165 Alwoodley Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 of Planning Application 19/01375/FU, 165 Alwoodley Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 11 of Planning Application 19/01509/FU, 268 Alwoodley Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of Planning Application 17/02540/FU, Heather Royd, Wigton Lane. Raised brickwork and pitched roof over existing single storey front and side extension, 16 Birkdale Walk. Data centre with 12 air conditioning units and two generators within an outdoor compound, Land To The North Of Moortown Social Club, Cranmer Gardens.



ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, The Monard, Thorpe Lane.



ARMLEY: Three illuminated signs, 14 - 18 Tong Road. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for use as five self-contained flats, 32 Aberdeen Walk. Planning application for the partial demolition of existing commercial units at No’s 124 and 126: and development of two new industrial units (use class B1/B2), Armley Link, Armley Road.



BEESTON AND HOLBECK: T1, Willow - Fell and remove. T2, Cherry - Reduce by 2-3 metres in height and 1.5 metres all round, H T Scaffolding Systems Ltd Warehouse And Premises, Low Hall Mills, Holbeck Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 15 and 20 of Planning Application 18/03533/FU, Units 26 And 27 Millshaw Park Drive. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6, 18, 20, 24 and 25 of Planning Application 17/02666/FU, Land Former 16 - 18 Manor Road.



BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Boundary fence above existing boundary wall to front and both sides, 414 Broad Lane.



BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 12, 14, 18, 21, 22, 23, 26, 30, 33 of Planning Application 17/04023/OT, Yorkshire Water Services, Knostrop Treatment Works, Knowsthorpe Lane.



CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Certificate of proposed lawful development for hip to gable extension with rear dormer window and new second floor side window; single storey front extension; single storey rear extension, 22 Chatsworth Road. Certificate of proposed lawful development for insertion of rooflights and dormer window to rear, 8 Woodhall Park Drive. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to rear; rooflights to front, 28 Red Lane. Two storey side extension, 9 Carr Hill Avenue. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 23 Richmond Road. Alterations to the front elevation of The Festoon Rooms including replacement windows, doors and the creation of new window openings, The Festoon Rooms, Sunny Bank Mills, 83 - 85 Town Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 6 of Planning Application 18/05926/FU, 21 Victoria Street.



CHAPEL ALLERTON: 4m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 16 St Martins Gardens. T1-T2, Sycamore and Lime - Cut back the branches growing towards the property by no more than 2 metres from the branch tips to suitable growth points. T3, Sycamore- Remove the lowest three branches over the summer house back to the main stem, 15 Meadow Walk. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of Planning Application 18/05704/FU, Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, Sugar Well Road. T1: Mature Ash: Remove all dead wood in the lower and mid crown. Large dead branch hung up over the public open space/grassed area. T2: Mature Ash: Remove dead upright branch in corner with neighbouring property, potentially Ash die back, 20 Charnley Drive. Retrospective application for erection of first floor levels to temporary primary and secondary school accommodation above existing temporary accommodation, Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, Leopold Street. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear, 19 Miles Hill Avenue.



CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Single storey side extension and erection of a detached garage, 3 Old Manston House, Manston Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 16 of Planning Application 16/05185/FU, 39 Austhorpe Road. New shopfront, 12 And 14 Church Lane. Retrospective application for the change of use from Public House (use class A4) to Retail Shop (use Class A1), Former Staging Post Hotel, Swarcliffe Avenue.



FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Certificate of existing lawful development for the installation of 2no. CCTV Cameras on Poles, High Meadows, Green Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5 and 7 of Planning Application 18/06358/FU, Beech Tree Medical Centre, 178 Henconner Lane.



GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Single storey side and rear extension, 13 Rydal Avenue. Twenty seven illuminated signs, 21 Leeds Skelton Lake Services, Lakeside Way.



GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: Change of use of shop (use class A1) to take away hot food shop (use class A5), 89 - 91A Harehills Road. Listed building application to carryout alterations and refurbishment of museum building, Thackray Medical Museum, Beckett Street.



GUISELEY AND RAWDON: T1 Lime - Crown lift over carriageway and garden to 5.5 metres. Crown thin by 15%. The tree is hanging very low over the road and garden and is very dense. The applicant wants more light to the house and garden. T2 Cherry - Reduce by a third from 6 metres to 4. Tree has been reduced in the past and is becoming leggy and over large for the area, 3 Esholt Avenue. T1, T2, T3, T4 Silver Birch - Reduce by 1 metre to previous points of reduction. Leaving the height at 4 metres. T5 Spruce - Fell, 4 Tranbeck Road. T1, Purple Leaf Plum- Reduce the height by 1 metre. T3-T4, Rowan and Laburnum - Reduce both trees by no more than 1 metre in height, Hawks Glade, Greenfield Lane. Single storey rear extension, 13 Whack House Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 11 and 15 of Planning Application 19/00193/FU, Nethermoor Works, Otley Road. Single storey rear extension, 8 Westfield Grove.



HAREWOOD: T1 spruce to crown lift to 3.6 metres to allow growing room to vegetation around base and access for maintenance, Woodlands, 8 Church Lane. T1 Betula pendula - Fell, 31 Main Street. T1 Malus- Fell to ground level. A mature apple tree with a DBH of around 50cm. On closer inspection I found that the main trunk has decayed up to and including the main scaffold branches about 2m above ground level. There is rot within the buttress roots which is quite evident, 10 The Paddock. Single storey side extension and increase roof level to attached garage; part conversion of garage to habitable rooms; window to side, 16 Aberford Road. T1, T2, T3 Sycamore - Reduce by 2 meters, The Coach House, Main Street. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two residential dwellings, landscaping and parking, Springwood, Scarsdale Lane. Part single storey side extension and conservatory to rear, 1 Manor Farm Cottages, Backstone Gill Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 of Planning Application 18/04694/FU, Low Roof, Leeds Road. Certificate of Proposed lawful development for the installation of a pitched roof to existing single storey rear extension, 139 Main Street. Variation of conditions 1 (approved plans) and 3 (walling materials) of planning approval 18/05968/FU to allow new window to side elevation and materials reconfigured, The Birches, Langwith Drive. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23 of Planning Application 18/07317/FU, Land Adjacent 146 Leeds Road. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use of Agricultural land as domestic garden, Whitwell House Bungalow, Linton Common. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 15 of Planning Application 16/06387/FU, 7 Bracken Park. Two storey rear extension, 27 First Avenue.



HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Conifer (C1) - fell due to excessive shading of whole front garden, impact on fence and path from roots, hindering the growth of rowan tree (R) and any other plants within the garden. Conifer (C2) - fell due to same reasons as C1. Retain rowan tree (R) and encourage growth in place of the conifers. See attached land registry plan showing details of the property, along with the sketch of the tree position in the front garden, 9 Chapel Terrace. Single storey rear extension, Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens Road.



HORSFORTH: Single storey side extension, 10 West End Rise. Certificate of Existing lawfulness for use of land to rear as garden, 53 West End Rise. T1 Cedar - Fell due to a recent large branch failure and recommendation from a recent survey, Cragg Mount, Woodlands Drive. Detached house to land, Wentworth Villa, Town Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5 and 8 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road. Change of use of first floor and roof space to form two flats; dormer window to rear and rooflights to front; amendments to first floor windows, 96 - 100 New Road Side. Single storey side and rear extension, 16 Ash Grove.



HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: T1, Willow - Pollard at 6 metres. T2, Willow - Reduce the height and shape of the tree by 3 metres and remove the storm damaged limbs, Calls Landing, 36 - 38 The Calls. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 15 of Planning Application 17/02501/OT, Former Tetley Brewery, Hunslet Road. Change of use of ground floor units to flexible A1/A3 use and office use B1(a), 34-39 Boar Lane. Retrospective application for temporary change of use of land to staff parking, Land North Of Ivory Street. Construction of new primary school, nursery, 70-bed care home, 72No. flats, and cafe, Land Bounded By Sayner Lane, Clarence Road And Carlisle Road.

Read more: Leeds law firm becomes first sponsor of Simon on the Streets annual sleep out



KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 21 Brooklands Crescent.



KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 20 of Planning Application 17/08268/FU, Leeds Road. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and removal of conditions 7 (levels) and 13 (footway crossing) of approval 16/06901/FU to replace the approved detached house with a pair of semi-detached bungalows, 4A Ascot Road.

KIRKSTALL: One digital poster, 349 Kirkstall Road.



LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: Full planning application for redevelopment to provide offices (B1) with a flexible range of supporting uses (A1-A4, D1 and D2) with new access to double basement with cycle and car parking, high level terraces and improvements to the public realm, Lisbon Court, 116-120 Wellington Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 13 and 16 of Planning Application 18/01819/FU, Hume House, Tower House Street. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approval 17/02981/FU to allow pod windows onto Park Cross Street elevation and alterations to internal layout, Protection House, 16 - 17 East Parade. Listed building application for six illuminated signs, 2 Victoria Quarter, Queen Victoria Street. Listed Building application for two non-illuminated signs, 31 - 32 Park Row. Listed Building Application for change of use of first floor office (B1) to medical clinic(D1), 30 Park Square West. Change of use of premises from B1 and A2 to A2, B1 and D1, 64 Wellington Street.



MOORTOWN: Part two storey, part single storey rear extension; single storey extension to other side and first floor extension, 200 King Lane. Certificate of Propsoed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 2 Southlands Crescent. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the gable and dormer window to the rear, 66 Church Avenue. Change of use from retail units (class use A1) to mixed use retail/cafe units (class use A1/A3) and multi-use teaching and meeting space (class use D1) with ancillary offices; external alterations to frontage, 6 - 10 Green Road.



MORLEY NORTH: T1 Silver Birch - Reduce by 3 to 4 metres over the total crown area to help with the light to a neighbouring garden. T2 Pear - Fell due to affecting neighbouring house with no replacement, Prospect House, 16B Victoria Grange Drive. Change of use of from A2 (financial and professional services) to D2 (leisure use) with ancillary kitchen and bar, The Point, White Rose Shopping Centre. Three dormer windows to front, Beulah View, Branch Road. Two storey side extension, 58 Church Avenue.



MORLEY SOUTH: Single storey rear extension, 31 Millside Walk. Sycamore trees (side of the house and pub) - Crown lift and crown thinning up to 20% to cut branches away from house as the branches are banging on the roof in high winds and squirrels gaining access to the roof, 15 Bridge Court. Construction of 22No. Houses, Tingley Mills, Bridge Street. Substitution of House Type (on previous approval 18/01725/FU) - Plot 16 replacing one 3 storey end terrace unit with new 2.5 storey end terrace unit on housing development, 16 Carson Grove. Installation of diesel back-up generator, Asda Stores, Howley Park Road. Retrospective application for two containers and a smoking shelter to car park, Village Hotel, South Leeds Capitol Boulevard.



OTLEY AND YEADON: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation, 17 Falcon Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 9 of Planning Application 15/01313/FU, Unit 4, Westfield Mills. Upgrade to existing rooftop electronic telecommunications equipment, 3 Charles Street.



PUDSEY: Conversion of garage to habitable room, 43 Hough Top. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10, 11 and 13 of Planning Application 16/05904/FU, The Crown Inn, 118 Lowtown. 3.5m single storey rear extension, 3.5m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 8 Sheridan Way. Demolition of public house and construction of two new dwellings, Former Boars Head, Roker Lane.



ROTHWELL: Two first floor dormer windows to side; one including Juliet balcony and two roof lights to other side, Alma House, 1 Alma Street. Single storey rear extension, 47 Parkways Grove. Single storey side extension to form new garage and alterations to existing double garage to form habitable rooms, 6 Lay Garth Square. Conversion of garage to habitable room, 15 Shelley Crescent. Willow - Fell, Wansfell, 33 Farrer Lane.

Read more: Leeds teenager who turned his life around gets rotary recognition



ROUNDHAY: T1 & T2 Beech - Reduce both by 18’ to the height of the hedge (6’) leaving T3 the dominant Beech tree to develop. T4 & T5 Conifers - Remove. T6 Ash Tree - Remove branches by 2 meters to clear telephone lines. G7 Hornbeam, Maple and Whitebeam - Crown lift by 1 meter over the pavement. T8 Cherry Tree - To remove, 12 Park Lane. T1, Chestnut- Cut back the branches overhanging the garden from the neighbours Chestnut tree back by no more than 2 metres from the branch tips, 8 Fitzroy Drive. Detached single storey garden studio/room to rear, 14 Gledhow Wood Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 22 of Planning Application 17/08395/FU, Gardeners Cottage, Beechwoods Estate, Elmete Lane. Single storey side/rear extension; single storey front extension and alterations to existing first floor window to side, 9 The View, Lidgett Park. Listed Building Application for internal alterations and repairs including the removal of Organ and removal/repair of choir pews, introduction of a wheelchair accessible WC and tea point and an overhaul of the building services, St Johns Church, Wetherby Road. Porch to front and single storey front extension; two storey side and rear extension and part single storey rear extension, 64 Upland Grove. Change of use of restaurant (A3) and residential accommodation above (No 613) to dental surgery including new shop front to No 611 to provide access between the two units, 611 And 613 Roundhay Road. Single storey extension to side and raised terrace to rear, 22 Lambert Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 8, 12, 13, 14, 33, 34, 35 and 39 of Planning Application 18/07022/LA, Moor Allerton Primary School, Lidgett Lane.



TEMPLE NEWSAM: Erection of 12 affordable houses with associated parking and landscaping - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/02607/FU - Fenestration altered; Plots 11-12 finish floor levels lowered; Boundary treatments updated; Highway levels updated; Dead trees highlighted for removal, Land Off Westminster Crescent. Two storey side extension; single storey infill extension to front, 2 Jean Avenue. Retrospective application for outbuilding to rear for use as a hair and beauty studio including raised landing with steps, privacy fence and railings above to access studio from house and driveway, 43 Woodland Hill.



WEETWOOD: T2 Sycamore - Pollard at about 5 metres (see previous notes on Arboricultural Report) T8 Horse Chestnut - Remove three thin sub-lateral branches T25 Goat Willow - Crown lift to give a 3metre clearance over the garages. T30 Small Rowan - Re-pollard at 3 metres rather than fell, Grove Court, Grove Lane. T1, Lime - Remove the tree to ground level, 6 Monk Bridge Road. Roller shutter to main entrance, 10 Raynel Approach. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approval 11/03234/FU to substitute revised drawings for Blocks H1 and H2 due to elevation amendments and Plot 1 enlargement; and Block I due to amended floor layouts, Tetley Hall, Burton Crescent. Listed Building application for new entrance and steps to basement at rear; reconfiguration of basement, 2 Victoria Terrace. New entrance and steps to basement at rear; reconfiguration of basement, 2 Victoria Terrace.



WETHERBY: Large Oak tree with two lower branches almost touching the house that need trimming back. The branches are about 22 feet long and I wish to remove about 6 feet off of each of the two branches, 3 Ings Walk. G1 - Removal of G1 to build a play area. These trees dominate the bottom of the garden. Would replace with Birch & Rowan along the fence line, 29 Church Street. T1 Yew - Remove T2 Conifer - Remove T3 - Yew - to remove T4 - Laburnum - to remove T5 - Plum - to remove The customer has a small back garden dominated by Cedar, Spruce & Leylandii on the boundary with Oak Lane. The 5 various trees to be removed are located on the boundary with the neighbour and can not be seen from the roadside. The applicant is wanting to landscape this area that is heavily populated with trees and other foliage, 96 High Street. First floor side / rear extension and conversion of integral garage to habitable rooms; single storey rear extension, 28 Beechwood Rise. H1 Lawson Cypress - To reduce the height in the northern boundary by one metre in height. The hedge is covered by G2 on the plan included in the TPO referred to in section 6 above. Reduction in height is requested to make future trimming eaiser to access the garage wall and roof, Arbour House, Oak Ridge. T1 - Yew Tree in front garden to remove to ground level. Low amenity value and light issue. The much larger and developed Yew next to it would become the feature tree. T2 - Holly and stump. Removal due to construction of patio. Replace with Birch x3 along the fence line. G3 - To remove 2 large overhanging pine branches that are hanging over into the neighbours garden. Now very close to the house and dropping dead wood onto the neighbours patio area, Glebe View, 9 Whitham Close. Single storey rear extension; new doors / windows to side, 12 Lee Orchards. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 6 Linton Road. Change of use of mixed use unit (B1, B2 and B8) to martial arts gymnasium (D2), Block 2, Unit E Marrtree Business Park, Rudgate.