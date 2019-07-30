Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

All the planning application submitted to Leeds City Council this week:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: T1 Lime - Remove epicormic growth from the centre of the crown. Crown thin to tips 10% to allow more light to the garden. T2 Cherry - Crown reduce 20% removing 2/3 metres of encroaching growth leaving the finished canopy spread 8/9 metres, 2 Manor Close. T1 Conifer - Remove. T2 Mountain Ash - Remove. T3 Cherry - Remove T4 Cherry - Remove, 6 Tredgold Garth. Single storey rear extension, patio and steps to the rear, alterations to the existing garage to accommodate new extension, 86 Moseley Wood Gardens. Two storey front and single storey extension to both sides and rear, Firs Hill Coach House, Staircase Lane. Two storey extension and alterations to shop front, new service yard and plant area with associated equipment; alterations to car parking layout, Coop, 425 Otley Road. G1 - Trim foliage back less than 1 metres along Tinshill Walk to enable access by the bin lorry. G2 - Trim branches back to no more than 1 metres radius of the telephone line that is currently entangled in the group of trees along Tinshill Walk. Remove small ash tree from G2 due to being dead, Aisling, 1 Tinshill Walk. T1 Oak - Remove epicornic growth to 6 metres. Draw back on east side by 2 metres to retain a 4 metre canopy and thin by 10%. T2 Oak - Remove epicornic growth to 6 metres. Lightly crown lift over neighbour’s garden to give a clearance of 5 metres on secondary limbs only and thin by 15%, 25 East Causeway. First floor side extension, 17 Creskeld Lane. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to previously approved planning permission 18/03835/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENTS to approved scheme, 11 The Crescent.

Leeds planning applications



ALWOODLEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side, front and rear extension, 2 Moss Rise. T1 Oak - 3 meter reduction on west wide to suitable unions to re balance canopy. 2 meter reduction across top. 1-1.5 meter reduction to suitable unions on north and south sides. Removal of deadwood. T2 Downy Birch - Removal due to poor form and competition with other trees, 19 Tall Trees. Alterations involving raise in roof height with dormer window to rear; porch to front; single storey side extension; link extension to new build annexe to rear with first floor extension and dormer, 14 Osprey Grove. Variation of condition 3 (reinstatement) of planning permission 18/05496/LA to vary reinstatement of construction access, Allerton C Of E Primary School, Lingfield Approach. Two storey side extension, 23 Belvedere Road. Alterations including new roof lights, single storey side/rear extension, 40 Turnberry Rise. One apartment above existing shop, 586 Harrogate Road.



ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, 38 Ascot Gardens. First floor extension over existing garage; porch to rear and conversion of garage utility room, 10 The Copse. Single storey rear extension, 12 Blackgates Drive. Retrospective application for alterations to external areas including new covered area, re-cladding existing single garage, formation of new play area with fence and gate, additional containers enclosed with fence and double gate and provide additional eight car parking spaces, Hare And Hounds, 7 Batley Road. Change of use including alterations, raised decking area with balustrade and steps to existing double garage and store to form clinic(D1); new fence above existing boundary wall, fence with pillars and gates to front and fencing to both side and rear boundaries, 5 Batley Road.



ARMLEY: Enlargement of the existing waste transfer station and construction of a new waste transfer building to contain waste processing equipment including trommel screen and shredder with an enclosed hand-picking line to increase waste processing capacity up to 49,000 tonnes per annum, Scotch Park Trading Estate, Forge Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 6, 7 and 11 of Planning Application 17/00615/FU, 2 Theaker Lane.



BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to rear, 41 Thirlmere Close. Removal of condition 10 (hours of use) of planning permission 18/03533/FU to enable 24 hours use and 365 days a year, Units 26 And 27, Millshaw Park Drive. Alterations to the existing social club comprising, access ramps, new insulated cladding, new window and new covered shelter, Holbeck Working Mens Club, Jenkinson Lawn.



BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Change of use of retail unit (A1) to restaurant/cafe (A3) with external seating area and decking to front, 2 Half Mile Lane. Change of use of dwelling house(C3) to seven bedroom house in multiple occupation(sui generis) including alterations to basement level to form a new bay window and two light wells to side, 47 Westover Road. Retrospective planning application for change of use to cafe (class use A3), 32 Whitecote Hill.



BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Residential development comprising five residential blocks of 1016 dwellings (C3 use), commercial and community uses (A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1, D1 and D2 uses), communal spaces, service areas, accessways, landscaping and car parking and related site preparation and demolition works, Former Goods Yard, Shannon Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 8 of Planning Application 19/01578/FU, Hub 45, 37 Knowsthorpe Gate. The importation, storage, screening, recycling and processing of aggregates, together with the erection and use of a ready-mix concrete batching planting facility with associated aggregate storage bays, wash plant, batch control office and welfare facilities, car and HGV parking and ancillary structures, Land At Knowsthorpe Road.



CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Gable roof side extension with dormer window to rear, 51 Chatsworth Crescent. Detached single storey outdoor classroom, Calverley C Of E Primary School, Town Gate. Single storey rear extension; dormer window to rear, 11 Woodhall Croft. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension; porch to front, 7 Highfield Crescent. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 19/02412/FU, 20 Foxholes Crescent. Conservatory to rear, Guyscliffe, 7 Clara Drive.



CHAPEL ALLERTON: Enlarged rear dormer window, 15 Norfolk Terrace. Single storey front and rear extension, 12 Boothroyd Drive. Dormer window to rear, 16 Norfolk Terrace. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 7 of Planning Application 17/02582/FU, Land Opposite 51 To 79 Leopold Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10, 13, 15 and 16 of Planning Application 18/01273/FU, Dixons Trinity. Conversion of garage to habitable room; two single storey rear extensions, 121 Gledhow Valley Road.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 13 of Planning Application 18/00314/FU, 3 Old Manston House, Off Manston Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to the rear; rooflights to front, 22 Kelmscott Gardens. Retrospective application for change of use from offices to two self-contained flats, Ground Floor, Tranquility House.



FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Single storey side and rear extension, 21 Silver Royd Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Planning Application 18/06887/FU, Blue Hill Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 19 Lynwood Rise. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 2 of Planning Application 18/07032/DPD, Hilly Croft Nurseries, Back Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 ,13, 17 and 18 of Planning Application 18/07181/FU, Land Off Lower Wortley Road, Behind No. 161 Lower Wortley Road. Demolition of existing two storey dwelling, Former Sexton’s House, 253 Gelderd Road.



GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Reserved matters application Plot A2 of the wider Thorpe park masterplan - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 15/02023/RM - Sub-station handing - (20) 002, (20) 003 & (90) 100; Omission of spandrel panels to Ground, First and Second floors - (20) 100, (20) 101, (20) 102; Roof terrace door relocations and plant louvre clarification - (20) 103; Electrical Vehicle charger type clarification - (20) 004; Access road landscaping to the south side - (20) 002, (20) 003; Feature lighting band to the uppermost parapet (20) 200 & (20) 201; Updated landscaping plan for car park, Thorpe Park Business Park, Barrowby Lane/Manston Lane. Demolition of existing shed and construction of a two storey side extension, 8 Bolsover Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 16 and 17 of Planning Application 18/00690/FU, Former Garforth Clinic, Lidgett Lane. Single storey side extension, 105 Montague Crescent. Alterations to existing car park to allow installation of new access barriers, 3125 Century Way.



GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a Taxi Booking Office, Star Supreme Line, 218 Harehills Lane. Construction of a bike shelter to allocated bike parking area, Shine, Harehills Road.



GUISELEY AND RAWDON: T1,T2 and T3 Conifers - Remove to ground level as shedding too many needles and needing more light in the garden, 18 Renton Avenue. T1 and T2 Conifer - Remove to ground level. The applicant has received complaints from the neighbours claiming the trees are blocking light to their house and garden, 9 Westgate. Part single storey and part two storey extension to rear, 7 Dales Way. First floor rear extension, two storey side, The Lodge, Cleeve Hill. Single storey extension to rear, 63 Fieldhead Road. Single storey rear extension; raised steps to rear, 27 Woodlea Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of the garage to habitable accommodation, Tree Tops, 26 Bradford Road. 4 internally illuminated signs, Jaguar White Cross Garage, Bradford Road.



HAREWOOD: Single storey rear extension, 19 Shadwell Park Avenue. Construction of replacement single storey toilet/shower block building, North Leeds District Scount Camp Site, Backstone Gill Lane. T1, T2 Maple - Thin by 20%. T3 Willow - Crown thin by 20%. T4, T5, T6 Conifer - Reduce by approx 3 metres in height and trim back by 0.25/0.50 CM. T7, T8 Conifer - Reduce by 4 metres in height, South Lawn, Main Street.



HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 133 Victoria Road. Demolition of garage, erection of single storey and two storey rear and side extension; conversion of outhouse to annex, 5 Orville Gardens. T1 Leylandii - Fell, 7 Cliff Road Gardens. T1 Ash Tree - Crown lift by no more than 2 meters due to tree overhanging road, 32 Ash Grove.



HORSFORTH: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension and dormer window to the rear, 8 Stirling Crescent. Two storey rear extension, 8 Stirling Crescent. Alterations and conversion of existing garage to habitable room incorporating a single storey side extension, Grange Cottage, Micklefield Road.



HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Listed Building Application for change of use of retail unit (A1) to restaurant (A3) with external alterations, 2 New Station Street. Change of use of retail unit (A1) to restaurant (A3) with external alterations, 2 New Station Street. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previously approved application 12/01652/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENTS to alter the floor space used between D1 and D2 uses including provision of a creche, Plaza Club, 94 Lady Pit Lane.



KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 18 of Planning Application 16/07572/FU, The Fellmonger, North Parkway.



KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Determination for the installation of electronic telecommunications apparatus,Enterprise Court. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/06420/LI, 2 Hall Farm Mews, Hall Farm Park. Single storey rear extension, 18 Dymoke Road. Outline application proposing erection of dwelling, all matters reserved, 65 Westfield Lane. Dormer to rear and roof light to front, 104 Park Avenue.



KIRKSTALL: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 25 Cragside Walk. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear; rooflights to front, 261 Spen Lane.



LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 18 Kendal Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of Planning Application 18/07615/LI, The Annex, Castleton Mill, Castleton Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 7 of Planning Application 18/04278/FU, 6 Bingley Street. Two storey rear extension to community centre - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 12/00941/FU - re-position stairs and exit and provide a ramp exit and entrance for the disabled, 8 Roundhay Road. Alterations involving installation of service doors and laying out of hard standing to form a link between two office/warehouse buildings, Albion Park, Albion Way. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 19/02536/FU, Mechanical Engineering, University Of Leeds, Woodhouse Lane. Change of use from B1 to D1 to use as a medical clinic, 30 Park Square West. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 1 of Planning Application 14/05976/OT, Former Yorkshire Post Site, Wellington Street. Demolition of all existing buildings and structures and the erection of a series of inter-linked townhouse blocks (3-6 storeys in height) for student accommodation use (sui generis), alongside landscaping, access and various associated highway and public realm works, Oak House, 94 Park Lane. Alterations including refurbishment and extension of office building, 1 City Square. Alterations consisting of external works involving reconfiguration around plant areas A and B, laying out of hardstanding and new condenser units and alterations to fencing, Bridge Street, Steander Lovell Park.



MIDDLETON PARK: Garage to front, 3 Dunlin Drive.



MOORTOWN: Single storey rear extension with raised steps, patio area and handrail, 154 Stainbeck Road. 3 x Mature Acer - Lateral crown reduction of 3-4 meters. 2 x Betula pendula - Lateral crown reduction of 5 - 7 meters, 50 - 52 Parkside Road. Construction of dwelling to form end terrace house, Land Adjacent To 1 High Moor Court. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side and rear extension, 1 King Alfreds Drive.

MORLEY NORTH: Reserved Matters application for two B1/B2/B8 industrial and warehousing units will associated parking, landscaping, substation and servicing areas, Units 6 And 7, Land Between Gelderd Road/Asquith Avenue And Nepshaw Lane North. Single storey extension to rear of both properties, 21 - 23 Forest Bank. Continued use of gas control compound for a 15 year period to flare off residual gas from an adjacent former landfill site including amended layout to the existing compound, Morley Greaseworks, Dewsbury Road.



MORLEY SOUTH: Dormer window to rear, 7 Shire Close. Single story rear extension, 8 Dunnock Croft. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 5 of Planning Application 14/07352/OT, Low Moor Farm, Albert Drive. Demolition of existing commercial garage units, New detached workshops and MOT testing facilities; assocaited works including internal roadway, entrance gates to Dewsbury Road entrance, ME Autos Car And Light Commercial Ltd, 1242 Dewsbury Road.



OTLEY AND YEADON: T1 Copper Beech - Fell and remove. The tree dropped a branch back in the winter months due to slight included union. Where the branch has snapped out the cavity have started to gather organic matter which has started to form rot. Other included unions have slight rot around 7ft high. The tree is in a high traffic pedestrian and vehicle zone and would cause lots of problems if the other limbs were allowed to fail, 21 Prince Henrys Court. Change of use of first floor storage area of the dog kennel building to a dwelling, Knotford Nook Farm, Pool Road. Alterations to integral garage to form habitable rooms, 20 Fowlers Croft. First floor rear extension and porch to front, 37 Cricketers Green. Single dwelling to vacant land, Land Off Carlton Lane.



PUDSEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rooflights to the front and rear, 13 Glebe Street. Two storey side, single storey rear with car port to side, 20 Swinnow Avenue. Alterations involving replacement of one external ATM and the permanent removal of one external ATM with the aperture infilled, 1 Market Place. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of garage to habitable room, 42 Lane End. 6m single storey rear extension, 3.2m to flat roof, 13 Moorfield Crescent.



ROTHWELL: Three storey block of nine apartments with associated parking and landscaping, Springhead Park House, Park Lane. T1 Lime - To Fell, due to growing too large after previous works to the tree has made it grow back bigger than ever, excessive shading to kitchen and large branches breaking off. Will replant, 26 Royds Lane. Alterations and single storey extension to existing building to form dwelling, Land Adjacent, Springhead Park House, Park Lane.



ROUNDHAY: Single storey side extension with rooms in roofspace; raised patio area to rear, 66 Shaftesbury Avenue. Part two storey part single storey side and rear extension, 22 Denton Avenue. T2 Acer and T3 Oak - Fell, 2 Lidgett Park Avenue. Part two storey, part single storey side/rear extension, 41 Hetton Road. First floor side extension, dormer window to rear and porch to front, 12 Avenue Victoria. To undertake the pruning work as highlighted in the attached tree survey, Rosewood Court, 18 Park Avenue. New glazed entrance porch: removal of balcony balustrade and infill balcony opening with full height glazing and new first floor level glazed flat roof extension over existing flat roof, Cafe Sylva, Louis House, Princes Avenue. Single storey side extension, 17 Talbot Road. Construction of new pavilion, including associated landscaping works, Former Roundhay Changing Pavilion, Site Off Princess Avenue, Old Park Road.



TEMPLE NEWSAM: T2 Oak - Reduce crown by 6 feet, 7 Village Gardens. Listed building application for internal and external works and repairs to Temple Newsam House including replacement of external lighting, works to stonework and brickwork, central heating system and piping, repairs to roofs, timber windows, bell tower; relaying of flagged footpath and replacement of missing cobbles to car park and improvements to drainage, Temple Newsam House, Temple Newsam Road. Replacement of external lighting on site, Temple Newsam House, Temple Newsam Road. Two storey extension to rear, linking to garage and conversion of same to habitable accommodation, 38 Elm Tree Close. Adjoining two storey rear extension to No.15 and first floor extension to No.17, 15 And 17 Alexander Avenue. Listed building application for Internal alterations and additional roof-lights to the rear play room. Widening the driveway access, replacement gates and enlarged parking area, Colton Lodge, Meynell Road. Internal alterations and additional roof-lights to the rear play room. Widening the driveway access, replacement gates and enlarged parking area, Colton Lodge, Meynell Road. Change of use from office to nail salon, First Floor, 20A Station Road.



WEETWOOD: Installation of two compressor units and relocation of cycle store, Leeds Beckett University, Headingley Campus, Church Wood Avenue. Single storey front extension, 60 Weetwood Lane. Single storey extension to rear; detached garage to rear, 3 Greenhead Road. Single storey side/rear extension, 160 Tinshill Lane.



WETHERBY: T1 - T4 Turkey Oak - Reduce by 4-5 metres, 3 Ashfield Paddock. T1 Yew - Fell due to being spiled by previous pruning and the tree next to it is a better specimen and has more longevity, Old Orchard House, 2 Wharfedale Nurseries, High Street. T1 Holly - Fell and to be replaced with an Orchard, 21 The Copse. T1 Sycamore - Crown lift to 4 metres over driveway. T2 Ash - Crown reduce by 2-2.5 metres in height and spread by 1.5-2 metres to contain size, 3 Quarry Hill Lane. Wildlife Area T1 - Sycamore - Fell - Starting to push boundary wall over at Walker’s Buildings & White Horse House, Land Adjacent Great North Road, Tenter Hill. T1 Apple - Remove to clear space for a driveway, 15 Milnthorpe Close. T1 Fern Leafed Beech - Remove due to previous owner block paved around the root system and killed the tree, East Wing, Thorp Arch Hall, Thorp Arch Park. Relocation of Medieval Cross from Black Wood (Toulston Lane) to churchyard at All Saints Church Bramham, Remains Of Cross, Toulston Lane And Graveyard, All Saints Church, Vicarage Lane. Two storey side and single storey rear extension, 10 Beeches End.