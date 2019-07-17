Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

All the plans submitted to Leeds City Council:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: Rowan (No1777) - Remove. Sycamore (No1770) - Remove, Adel War Memorial Association, Church Lane. T1 Beech - Fell due to heavily suppressed item growing between maturer TPO’d specimens. Its removal would aid its neighbours. T2 Holly - Fell due to thinning/declining crown. Symptoms commonly associated with Phytophthora Ilicis, Prospect House, 27 Breary Lane. T1 Horse Chestnut - Fell because it has died and the trunk is rotten before it falls causing uncontrolled damage, Fair View Avenue, Des Hirondelles. T1, T3 Silver Birch - Crown reduction by 30%. T2 Silver Birch - Crown reduction by 20%. T4 Silver Birch - Reduce height of upper crown by 3 to 4 metres to match in with lower crown. All trees to be reduced due to excessive shading, 93 Moseley Wood Gardens. Outline application for a detached house with attached garage, Land Adjacent 11 Hall Drive. Wall, with Door, to replace entrance to Car Port to front, 144 Tinshill Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a detached Garage to side, 46 The Birches. Two storey side extension, 2 Mulberry Rise. Single storey side extension, 43 Farrar Lane. Amendment to previously approved application 18/02475/FU for part two storey, first floor and single storey extension to side and rear incorporating balcony to rear and new first floor window to side; single storey front extension, 14 Dunstarn Gardens. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 2 Sadler Way.

ALWOODLEY: Addition of first floor and extensions to all elevations; Balcony to front, Rooflights to front, rear and side, 61 Sandmoor Lane. Demolition of existing garage and construction of a single storey side and rear extension, 17 The Quarry. Single storey side/rear extension; raised patio area to rear, 563 King Lane. Alterations including single storey rear extension; porch to front, 9 Sunningdale Drive. 6.0m single storey rear extension, 3.680m to ridge height, 2.50m to eaves, 20 Linton Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 14, 19 of Planning Application 19/01509/FU, 268 Alwoodley Lane. Single storey infill extension and detached garage to rear; canopy to front, 6A Primley Park Avenue. Single storey extension to front, single storey extension to side and rear; extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear, 19 Buckstone Oval. Single storey rear extension and replacement of existing flat roofs to pitched roofs, 24 Sandhill Oval. Alterations including single storey rear extensions with balcony and balustrade; first floor side extension over exiting garage and single storey side extension; raised roof height to form habitable rooms in attic; bay windows to front; two storey front extension; two storey side extension; new first floor side window, 10 Sandmoor Drive.



ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: One illuminated sign, Bradford Road.



ARMLEY: Two storey side and single storey side extension; decking area to rear, 65 Wyther Park Hill. Garage to side, 42 Borrowdale Crescent.



BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Removal of the existing temporary classroom building and build extension to the front of the building providing a new secure reception and entrance foyer, with administration offices, meeting rooms and a staff room, demolish part of spine of the building and construct new Years 3 and 4 classrooms - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/07259/FU - Addition of new external tarmac multi-use play area to the rear of the school to increase external play provision, Cottingley Primary Academy. 6.0m single storey rear extension, 3.5m to ridge height, 2.5m to eaves, 15 Redhall Close. Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 of Planning Application 18/06224/DPD, Fairway Court, 171 Elland Road. Single storey side extension, 265 Elland Road. Three illuminated signs, Unit 3 Maple Park, Lowfields Avenue. Part two storey part single storey side/rear extension with balcony to rear and single storey front extension, 66 St Lukes Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Planning Application 17/07259/FU, Cottingley Primary Academy, Dulverton Grove. Change of use of part ground floor offices to snooker centre with ancillary cafe (remaining existing offices retained), The Sugar Refinery, 432 Dewsbury Road. Removal of door to form new window to front and internal alterations, Tommy Wass Hotel, 450 Dewsbury Road. Detached bungalow to garden, 2A Parkside Row.



BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Variation of condition 5 (parking) of previously approved planning application 18/02903/FU, Glenlea Surgery, 703 Leeds And Bradford Road. Change of use of first and second floor ancillary accommodation to form two self contained flats incorporating two dormer windows to front and one dormer window to rear, 1 - 3 Highfield Road. Listed Building Application for new signage and associated lighting, Bramley Baths, Broad Lane.



BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6, 7, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 27 of Planning Application 17/07043/FU, Towngate Link, Cross Green Way. Variation of condition 4 (Colour Scheme) and removal of condition 5 (Digester Tank Colours) of previously approved application 18/03473/FU, Knostrop Sludge Treatment Facility, Knowsthorpe Lane. Reserved Matters application for the construction of infrastructure works comprising of a bridge crossing to serve the West Plot and associated landscaping pursuant to outline planning permission 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 37 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 34 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 21. 23 and 25 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 16 and 33 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green East Leeds Link Road. Change of Use of transport office to light industrial B1(c), Unit 6, 15 Cross Green Lane.



CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Demolition of existing rear conservatory; single storey rear extension, 5 Carr Wood Gardens. Single storey extension, connecting to Garage at rear, The Grange, Priesthorpe Road. Two storey rear extension with single storey linking extension, 7 The Knoll. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for Rooflights to front and rear, 59 Oaklands Road.



CHAPEL ALLERTON: Consent, agreement or approval of condition 16 to application 18/01942/FU, 311 - 313 Chapeltown Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to rear, 4 West Lodge Gardens. Dormer window to second floor rear, 211 - 313 Chapeltown Road. Provision of garages for plots 14 and 15 and installation of 2no gates, Mansion House, 40 Mansion Gate Drive. Listed Building application for demolition of stable, refurbishment of existing stables with the construction of new single storey extensions to accommodate studio/work units with raise patio area; new vehicular access, gates and parking area, Scott Hall, Scott Hall Street. Demolition of stable, refurbishment of existing stables with the construction of new single storey extensions to accommodate studio/work units with raise patio area; new vehicular access, gates and parking area, Scott Hall, Scott Hall Street.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: 4.3m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height, 2.6m to eaves, 52 Lulworth Avenue. T1 Ash - Single branch removal, existing crack is through two thirds of the branch and this presents a danger to both occupants and passers by on public footpath, The Woodlands, Stanks Lane. Single storey extension to side and rear, 10 Chelsfield Way. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 8 and 20 of Planning Application 17/01837/FU, Fieldhead Carr Primary School, Naburn Approach. Two storey medical centre (class D1) with integral pharmacy (class A1), associated car parking and landscaping, Land Off Swarcliffe Avenue, Brayton Green And Whinmoor Way. 3.9m single storey rear extension, 3m to ridge height and 2.1m to eaves, 32 Ringwood Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10 and 11 of Planning Application 16/06656/FU,

Former Site Of The Whinmoor Public House And Land Adjacent, Stanks Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new two storey side extension, 26 Westwinn Garth.



FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 11 and 16 of Planning Application 17/05243/FU, DSL House, Wortley Moor Road. Two storey side extension, 10 Benson Garden. Change of use of agricultural building to dwelling (C3), Fox Hill Fold, Tong Road.



GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Single storey side extension with new door to the rear extension, 11 Oak Grove. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 42 of Planning Application 16/02757/OT, Land Off Junction 45, M1 Motorway. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 15 of Planning Application 16/02757/OT, Land Off Junction 45, M1 Motorway. First floor side/rear extension; single storey front extension and boundary fencing to front/side, 169 Fairburn Drive.



GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: 5m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 16 St Wilfrids Grove.



GUISELEY AND RAWDON: T1 Elm - Cut back by approx 2 metres, back to suitable union, overhanging 19 Larkfield Avenue. T2 Beech - To cut back by approx 2 metres, back to suitable union, overhanging 19 Larkfield Avenue. T3 Sycamore - To cut back by approx 2 metres, back to suitable union, overhanging 19 Larkfield Avenue, Crowtree Allotments, Larkfield Drive. Determination of conditions for quarry (Environment Act 1995) - Mineral Review, Hawksworth Quarry, Odda Lane. Construction of rooftop flat above existing workshop; garage to side; alterations to existing elevations including new access, Victoria Garage, Victoria Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 6 of Planning Application 19/00166/FU, 65 Park Road. Balcony to front, 27 Larkfield Road. Alterations including single storey rear extension, 2 Claremont, Kelcliffe Lane.



HAREWOOD: T1, T2 Maple - Draw back from rear of house 3 metre canopy on south side overhanging garden by 1.5 metres. Thin through canopy by 10% and crown lift secondary limbs over road and estate sign by 5 metres. T3 Lime - Draw back on south side by 2 metres and crown lift secondary limbs to 3.5 metres and remove crossing limbs. T4 Birch - Lightly crown lift to 3 metres. T5 Lime - Draw back on south side by 2 metres and crown lift to 3 metres and remove crossing limbs. T6 Oak - Remove epicormic on trunk. T7, T8 Lime - Draw back on south side by 2 metres and crown lift secondary limbs by 3 metres. Remove deadwood and crossing limbs. T9 Cherry - Crown lift by 3 metres. T10 Oak - Draw back extended growth on lowest limb overhanging road by 3 metres. Remove epicormic and crown lift removing secondary limbs to 5 metres. T11, T12 Beech & T13, T14 Maple - Crown lift to 5 metres over road, 27 Harewood Mews. Single storey rear extension, Heath Lodge, Ling Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an increase in Roof height and extension to Garage, 16 Aberford Road. Construction of a first floor rear extension, 8 Blind Lane. Construction of single storey side extension and two storey rear extension with juliet balcony, 15 Cricketers Fold. Retrospective application for the construction of a first floor rear extension above recently approved extension, Highfield Mill Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/07682/FU, The Birches, Langwith Drive. Construction of porch and single storey wrap around extension, formation of new patio area with gated access and enclosed retaining wall to the rear, 22 Ash Hill Drive. Replacement dwelling, Field Gap, 12 Trip Garth. Listed Building application for replacement windows, Wakefield Lodge, Aberford Road.



HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Variation of condition 5 (opening hours) of previous approval 15/05669/FU to allow opening hours 8:00 - 24:00 Monday to Friday and 8:00 - 24:00 Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays, 27 Headingley Lane. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 35 Cliff Road. Change of use of first floor from offices to apartment; external fire door; bin store/cycle store and replacement paving to parking area with new retractable bollards, 32 Headingley Lane.



HORSFORTH: T1 Sycamore - To remove due to the tree overhanging garden and branches regularly fall into garden. Low amenity value and no replacement, 11 Newlay Wood Rise. Alterations including raised roof height and conversion of loft area to form habitable rooms; replacement of existing roof with new roof, Underwood House, Underwood Drive. 5.6m single storey rear extension, 3.7m to ridge height, 2.9m to eaves, 84 West End Drive. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear; Porch to front, 60 Alexandra Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 24 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road. 4m single storey rear extension, 4.0m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 34 West End Drive. Conservatory to side, 3 Newlay Lane. Retrospective application for Decking to rear, Lynton, Scotland Lane.



HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Part two storey and part single storey extension to rear, 48 Leasowe Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of Planning Application 18/05740/FU, Sovereign House, 26 Sovereign Street. Three illuminated signs and six non-illuminated signs, 3 Cloth Hall Street. New external door in existing glazed curtain walling, Unit 1 3 Sovereign Square, Sovereign Street. Use of land for storage of vehicles and plant (B8), Land Off Parkside Lane. Change of use from retail (class use A1) to Cafe (Class use A3), 246 Dewsbury Road. Alterations to ground floor flat to form one additional flat, Saxton House, 7 Maude Street. Painting abstract image on Leeds dock, Crown Point Bridge, Riverside Walk.



KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT: Single storey side/rear extension, 26 Grange Park Crescent. Temporary change of use from business to storage for the siting of storage containers, MPH Enterprise Ltd, Unit E, Oaktree Business Park, Limewood Court.



LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: Outline planning application for a mixed use scheme comprising office (B1), residential and/or hotel (C3/C1) and a flexible range of supporting uses at ground floor (A1-A5, D1 and D2) with basement car parking; public open space and modifications to the site access junctions - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 14/05976/OT - Amendments to approved parameter plan ref.12569_055 approved under non-material amendment decision ref. 16/9/00140/MOD, Former Site Of Yorkshire Post, Wellington Street. Outline application for mixed use redevelopment including A1, A3, A4 and A5 uses, offices (B1), hotel (C1), residential (C3), medical centre (D1), college (D1), student residential accommodation, multi storey car park, basement car parking, access and open space NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT TO 14/06534/OT This application proposes a non-material amendment (NMA) to Reserved Matters Approval 17/07206/RM pursuant to 14/06534/OT dated 2 November 2017 for mixed use redevelopment including A1, A3, A4 and A5 uses, offices (B1), hotel (C1), residential (C3), medical centre (D1), college (D1), student residential accommodation, multi storey car park, basement car parking, access and open space. 17/07206/RM was for the appearance, scale and landscaping in relation to the Phase 1 development of Blocks E and F for 515 Private Rented Sector units and ancillary accommodation together with Class A3 use and the provision of public realm areas within the Phase 1 area of the Quarry Hill site pursuant to outline planning permission reference 14/06534/OT. The proposed non-material amendments are detailed in the WYG cover letter, Quarry Hill St Peters Street. Variation of condition 3 of previously approvied application (18/03412/LI) to alter the proposed window details, Fifth Floor Sovereign House, 1 - 2 South Parade. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 29 of Planning Application 14/01825/FU, Merrion House, Merrion Way. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approval 18/05192/FU to create one additional studio apartment and removal of condition 16 (communal living space), 40 Clarendon Road. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approval 18/05316/FU to create one additional apartment and removal of condition 20 (communal living space), 19 Springfield Mount. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/00938/LI, Kenneth Hodgson House, 18 Park Row. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/00986/FU, Kenneth Hodgson House, 18 Park Row. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of Planning Application 19/00031/LI, 54 Albion Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 15 of Planning Application 17/07850/FU, 67 - 83 Cookridge Street. Change of use of part ground floor office to cafe, 1 East Parade. Change of use of part of ground floor offices (B1) to retail (A1) and coffee shop (A3), Civic Court, Ground Floor, Calverley Street. Five illuminated signs, 100 Kirkstall Road.



MIDDLETON PARK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 16 and 17 of Planning Application 18/06677/FU, Land Adjacent To The M621 Junction 7 Roundabout, Bordered By Hunslet Cemetery To The West By , The A61 And The Motorway/ A61 Circulatory To The East And North, And The Middleton Residential Area To The South. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 8 and 27 of Planning Application 18/04883/FU, Land At Acre Mount. Garage and Covered Patio area to rear, 63 Winrose Drive.



MOORTOWN: 5.5m single storey rear extension, 3.6m to ridge height and 2.45m to eaves, 37 Carr Manor View. 5.00m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height, 2.60m to eaves, 501 Street Lane. Single storey side/rear extension; demolition of existing garage, 99 Church Lane. T1 Hornbeam - Remove due to the stem growing into the wall, fracturing the stone wall. Huge amount of weight over the main road this is of major concern to the property management company. Full replant of 1 Hornbeam, 235 Harrogate Road. Hip to gable roof extension with dormer window to rear, 138 Church Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 7 of Planning Application 19/01093/FU, Carr Manor High School, Carr Manor Road. The installation of 1no. new automatic number plate recognition camera on 1 no existing lighting column to the Waitrose car park, Waitrose, Green Road.



MORLEY NORTH: Detached triple garage with storage area above and three dormer windows to front, 5 Moor Top. Extension to existing garage, 18 Ibbetson Court. Part two storey and part single storey extension to rear with Rooflight to front; Outbuilding to rear, 58 West Street. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval 18/00251/FU to allow minor amendments to the layout and some house types, Land At Snittles Farm, Gelderd Road. Construction for four additional stables, extension to storage building and menage with fencing, 3 Lister Farm Cottages, Rooms Lane. Enlargement of outbuilding to rear, Westfield Barn, Old Lane.



MORLEY SOUTH: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 4 Flexbury Avenue. Detached block of two offices with attached workshop to vacant site, 19A Bruntcliffe Road. Single storey rear extension, 20 Harrier Way. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 of Planning Application 18/01725/FU, Land To Rear Of Victoria Reservoir, Bruntcliffe Road.

OTLEY AND YEADON: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension and Rooflights to rear, 6 Newall Hall Mews. Removal of existing extraction flue to side and installation of new extraction flue to rear, Cinnamon Restaurant, 7 High Street. Two storey extension to rear; alerations to existing single storey side extension, 57 The Oval. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension with raised Decking to rear, Meadow Bank, Leeds Road. Single storey side and rear extension, 22 Kineholme Drive. Change of use of warehouse (class B8) to six apartments (class C3a), 86A High Street. Conservatory to rear, 9 Wrenbeck Close. Variation of condition 3 (opening hours) of previously approved planning application 17/08009/FU to read ‘The use hereby permitted shall not be open to customers outside the following times: 0630 hours to 2230 hours Mondays to Saturdays and 0800 hours to 2000 hours on Sundays and Bank Holidays, Morrisons Petrol Filling Station, Harper Lane. Demolition of existing garage to rear and new garage to rear, 6 St Richards Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 19/02392/FU, 86 High Street. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the Gable, Dormer window to rear and Rooflights to front, 10 Moor Drive.



PUDSEY: Single story side/rear extension link to detached garage to rear, Hanover House, 14 Roker Lane.



ROTHWELL: Single storey extension to rear - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 19/00316/FU - Creating a flat roof instead of a hipped (orangery style) roof and lifting the eaves by 300mm to create a profiled edge, 18 Main Street. One illuminated sign, 128 Leeds Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage with first floor link extension to habitable accommodation over,5 New Farmers Hill. Construction of a carport/gazebo, 11 Farrer Lane. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear; landscaping to rear garden to create steps to sunken Decking area, Torrington, 32 Alma Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 26 and 27 of Planning Application 14/04467/FU, Marsh Street.



ROUNDHAY: Two storey front extension, 24 Norton Road. Part demolition and rebuild to convert Garage, with pitched Roof, to habitable accomodation; Rooflights to side, 6 North Park Avenue. Dormer window to rear, 21 Roman Place. Single storey side and rear extension, 62 Gledhow Wood Grove. Alterations to previously approved application 18/03729/FU for a Garage to rear, 15 Easterly Road. Amendment to approved application 19/01990/FU, omitting stepped in rear wall to splayed, 27 Talbot Avenue. Dormer windows to rear, Flat 4, 9 Oakwood Drive. Alteration and extension of church and school room, New Testament Church Of God, 3 Easterly Road. Listed building application for a porch to front; conversion of basement stores to form habitable rooms; lightwell access to front, 1 Park Cottages. Porch to front; conversion of basement stores to form habitable rooms; lightwell access to front, 1 Park Cottages. Two storey extension with Juliet balcony to rear, 9 The Laurels.



TEMPLE NEWSAM: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a single storey extension to rear, 11 Grove Road. Single storey rear extension, 14 Morritt Avenue.



WEETWOOD: T1 Ash - Remove, 55 Grove Lane. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previous application 14/02557/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENT to allow amendments with changes to the previous floor plans and elevations. Including amendments to now form an extra care development, comprising 64 apartments and associated communal facilities, with parking and amenity spaces - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/08162/FU - Flat roof area to the centre of the pitched roof omitted; Boiler flues through the roof omitted; Flues through the external walls added; Brickwork between bedroom windows added in lieu of metal cladding, Ida Building, Cookridge Hospital, Hospital Lane. Replace existing Conservatory roof with a tile-effect roof and glazed panels, 65 Otley Old Road. Retrospective application for dormer window to rear, 17 Arncliffe Road. Alterations including roof terrace with balustrade at second floor to rear, Flat 5, 11 Arncliffe Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 6 of Planning Application 17/08174/LI, Ida Building, Cookridge Hospital, Hospital Lane. Alterations to existing garage and construction of carport with associated external works, 67 Grove Lane. Fire door to south-east elevation, St Pauls Church, Raynel Drive.



WETHERBY: T1 Purple Plum - To reduce by 1.82 metres. T2 Leylandii - To remove as too near garage. T3 Spruce - To remove, 40’ from garage. Low amenity value as they are at the rear of the property. This will open up the long view down the garden, 33 Church Street. 5.00m single storey rear extension, 3.70m to ridge height, 2.95m to eaves, 30 Barleyfields Road. Two storey and single storey side/rear extensions; detached garage to side/rear; dormer to front; erection of wall and fence to front and alterations to roof of existing front/rear dormers - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/03982/FU - Original plans submitted had outer wall of the lounge built flush to the existing boundary wall. We are requesting following consultation with Building Regulations that the outer wall of the lounge is brought forward by 200mm creating a gap between the outer wall of the lounge and the existing outer wall boundary, 94 High Street. T1 Scots Pine - Fell to make room for a garden office. T2 Cherry - Fell to make room for a garden office, 32 The Village. Extension to side at first floor, single storey extension to side and front to form Garage; new vehicular access to front, South View, 5 Albion Street. T1 and T2 - Prune back overhanging branches, in neighbouring garden, 28 Thorp Arch Park. Part two storey and part single storey extensions; raising of Roof height, new boundary Walls and Gate to front, Swinnow Hill, York Road. Raising the ridge height of the roof, installing dormer windows, construction of first floor side extension, conversion of existing garage to form additional accommodation and construction of detached garage, Beechwood House, 12 The Beeches.