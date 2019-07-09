Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

Planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: Deodar Cedar - Crown lifting by 3 meters and Crown reduction by 2 meters to prevent touching neighbours cars and increase light to gardens, 11 Bodington Way Adel. T1 Beech - To remove growth since last request in July (14/04488/TR) Beech tree once again grown insignificantly in height and width which leaves tree now touching house. Requires reducing by one third in height and 2.5/3m in width, Elmfield House 13 Old Lane, T1 Mature Cedar - Dismantle and grind stump out and replant with Birch or similar. This is due to large dense canopy to the south of the property which blocks sun light as well as tree roots uplifting garden path, Cherry Hill, Staircase Lane. T1 Chestnut - To climb and inspect cavity. T2 Chestnut - Large limb has fractured at the crown break recommend remove limb back to the trunk. Reduce all remaining limbs by 4 metres to give an overall tree height of 10 metres T3 Chestnut -Decay just below crown break. Die back in upper canopy, Recommend fell or pollard to 3 metre. T4 Chestnut - Large limb has failed at 4 metres leaving remaining tree weak, large amount of dead in upper canopy recommend fell into field. Leave in situ for habitat, Daleside Avenue, Des Hirondelles. T1 -Beech - Remove as dead T2 and T3 Willow - Remove as dead T4 and T5 Sycamore - Remove as dead, Bedquilts Recreation Ground. Removal of existing monopole and equipment and installation of replacement 25m high valmont monopole on new reinforced concrete foundation and associated works, Telecommunication Mast, Old Lane. 4.15m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 20 Parklands Gate.

Planning applications in Leeds

ALWOODLEY: Single storey side/rear extension and dormer window to rear - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/00797/FU - The rear elevation to have a flat roof rather than the submitted pitched foof, the application to include a lantern window rather than a velux, 7 Primley Gardens. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear, 51 Buckstone Grove. Single storey extension to side and rear, 51 Buckstone Grove. Extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear; single storey rear extension, 3 Primley Park Court. Two storey side part single storey rear extension; raised platform to rear; demolishen of garage to rear; porch to front, 10 Primley Park View. Single storey rear extension; hip to gable extension to rear and partial garage demolition to side/rear, 469 Harrogate Road.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Detached 3 bedroom dwelling house to garden area - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 07/07254/FU - relocate garage to west end of dwelling, Rose Garth, Bradford Road. Two Storey rear extension with first floor balcony to rear, 171 Leeds Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 12, 16, 19 of Planning Application 18/02389/FU, Little Kirkfield Farm, Woodhouse Lane.

ARMLEY: Extension to warehouse, Paragon Works, Elder Road.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 9, 10 and 16 of Planning Application 18/00775/FU, Goods Yard, Springwell Road. Four illuminated signs, Unit 27, Millshaw Park Drive.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: T1 and T2 Sycamore - Prune to clear the building by no more than 2 metres and crown lift to give 4 metres clearance from ground level. T3 Sycamore - Remove the tree to ground level. G1 Mixed self sets and Sycamores - Remove all trees in this area. Reason, all are causing considerable damage to a large retaining wall, the owners plans are to clear the area and plant new trees in replacement to obstruct his view to the road, Bramley Liberal Club, 14 Hough Lane. First floor side extension incorporating alterations to garage to form a habitable room, 767 Leeds And Bradford Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 24 Calverley Drive. Change of use from retail unit to dwelling and alterations to existing attached dwellings, 2 And 2A Half Mile Lane.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Change of use of shop to after school education centre with caretakers living accomodation at second floor level, 8 - 10 Compton Road. Reserved matters application for Phase 2 (construction of the Centre for Infrastructure Materials), Land At Gateway, 45 Aire Valley Drive.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: T1 Willow- To fell and remove to ground level tree in wrong location and is blocking light to flat 18, Canal House, 9 Calverley Bridge. Single storey side/rear extension; single storey extension to garage to form habitable rooms; replacement roof with flat over existing conservatory to rear, 3 Hollin Park Drive. Reinstatement of existing steps, 31A Town Street. Hip to gable roof extension with dormer window to rear, 23 The Fairway.

CHAPEL ALLERTON: Change of use of house (use class C3) to house in multiple occupation (use class C4), 40 Hamilton Avenue. Demolition of three storey office building, The Dyson Building, Buslingthorpe Lane.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 11 Manston Grove.

Read more: Rodley Nature Reserve is named dragon fly hotspot

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Demolition of Prospect House, Prospect House, Fawcett Lane. Change of use of riding stable with a residential dwelling to a residential dwelling and associated domestic outbuildings, Three Acres Riding Stables, Gildersome Lane. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previously approved application 18/06358/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENTS to include a dormer to the rear, Beech Tree Medical Centre, 178 Henconner Lane.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Demolition of existing buildings, development of 241 dwellings and provision of open space, landscaping and drainage works - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/00307/FU - Proposal too relocate 8 of the affordable units at approved site 17/00307/FU - This would relocate the affordable units from plots 60 - 63 and 68 - 71 to plots 76 - 79 and 90 - 93. In terms of housing mix the change would be as follows: - One block of 4 x 2 bed Social Rented Affordable Units to be amended to one block of 2 x 3 bed and 2 x 2 bed Social rented affordable units. - One block of 4 x 2 bed Intermediate Affordable Units to be amended to one block of 2 x 3 bed and 2 x 2 bed intermediate affordable units. The change would not affect the site layout but would just move the affordable plots from plots 60-63 and 68-71 to plots 76-79 and 90-93, Land Off Ninelands Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to the rear, 62 Primrose Hill Drive. Single storey side extension, 11 Bluebell Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage and construction of a two storey side extension, 12 Lowther Road. Conversion and alterations of two outbuildings to form a new dwelling house, Owl Lodge, Selby Road.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: 4m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 136 Easterly Road.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON: T1 Oak - Crown reduction, reducing overall height to 8m T2 Oak - Crown reduction, reducing overall height to 6m T3 Oak - Crown reduction, reducing overall height to 7m, 3 Broadway. 5m single storey rear extension, 3.8m to ridge height and 2.7m to eaves, 36 Silverdale Drive. Single storey extension and disabled ramp to rear, 37 Hawkhill Avenue. Single storey rear extension dormer window to rear and new garage to rear, Guiseley Mobility, 14 Oxford Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension, 28 Renton Avenue.

HAREWOOD: Two storey and first floor side extension, 25 Nook Road, Re-submission of application 19/02155/FU, for a single storey rear extension, 21 Harewood Mews. Conversion of garage to form habitable accommodation, construction of first floor extensions; construction of new garage, 33 Congreve Way. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of one new dwelling, Grasmere, The Avenue. Pair of semi-detached dwellings with garages, Land Adjacent The Former Royal Oak Public House, Main Street. Alterations including raised roof height and dormer windows to both sides; first floor windows to both sides, 1 Congreve Way.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 18/05064/LI,

3 Chapel Terrace. One non-illuminated sign, Emerald Headingley Stadium, St Michaels Lane. Listed Building application for change of use of first floor from offices to apartment; external fire door; bin store/cycle store and replacement paving to parking area with new retractable bollards, 32 Headingley Lane. Reinstatement of single property back to two separate dwellings, Rowan Cottage, Corson Court, Shire Oak Road. Change of use of existing dwelling to three self-contained flats and dormer window to rear, 24 Kensington Terrace.

HORSFORTH: Dormer window to rear; single storey front extension and removal of one chimney breast, 6 Argyll Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 5 and 6 of Planning Application 15/04314/FU, Corn Mill Fold, Low Lane. First floor side extension, 1 Montfort Close. Conversion of Basement to habitable accommodation, bi-fold doors to rear, 61 Long Row. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 38 Broadgate Crescent. New shop front, Long Row Fisheries, 24 - 26 Long Row. Two illuminated signs, Long Row Fisheries, 24 - 26 Long Row. First floor side/rear extension; porch extension to front, 58 Victoria Walk.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Reserved Matters application for 357 apartments in 14 storey and 21 storey blocks, restaurant and associated landscaping and public space - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to - 18/02565/RM - Addition of two-bed apartment to level 1 of Block E and slight alteration of entrance lobby, Doncaster Monk Bridge, Whitehall Road. Hybrid planning application comprising full planning permission for the restoration and reuse of Monk Bridge viaduct for A1, A2, A3, A4, A5 and D1 uses (4380 sq m); erection three blocks of 307 apartments (storey heights between 11-13), creation of open space, landscaping and car parking; outline application for two blocks of residential developments - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/07714/FU - Extended apartment in Block B; Omission of garden stair between Blocks B and C; Insertion of staff hub between Blocks A and B at ground floor, Doncaster Monk Bridge, Whitehall Road. Enlarged dormer window to front, 15 Westbourne Street. T1 Laurel - Reduce away from the sign to give a good 1.5 metre clearance. T2 Lime - Reduce the lime directly behind the sign by 1-1.5 metres to give a good clearance to the sign. T3 Lime - Crown lift next to street lamp stand by 4 metres from the ground level so the Shop Til 8 sign is in clear view, Sponsored Roundabout At Crown Point Retail Park. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 26 and 31 of Planning Application 06/06824/OT, Wellington Place, Wellington Street, Northern Street And Whitehall Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/02565/RM, Doncaster Monk Bridge, Whitehall Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16 of Planning Application 17/04917/FU, Queen Street. Dormer window to front, 17 Colwyn View. Four illuminated signs, 3 Wellington Place. Listed building application to carryout alterations involving installation of electronic security fencing within the college site boundary, Leeds City College, Printworks Campus, Hunslet Road. Change of use of vacant office (B1) to medical clinic (D1), Unit B, Spectrum Park, 8 Whitehouse Street.

KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Residential development of 43 houses with associated landscaping and access - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 17/02790/FU - Swap plots 2 and 3; attach the garage of plot 1 to dwelling, rotate plot 43 and confirm width of park bays; move plots 8 - 11 and remove bay windoe from front elevation of house type N1, Land To Rear Of 5 And 14 Merton Close. Single storey rear extension, 1 Barnsdale Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 7, 11, 12, 18 of Planning Application 17/01457/FU, Church Close, Great North Road. Single storey rear extension, 18 Apple Tree Lane. One detached house with integral garage and one pair of semi-detached houses to vacant site, Land Adjacent To 104 Main Street.

KIRKSTALL: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an Outbuilding to rear, 2 Kepstorn Close. Alterations including single storey front extension with conversion of integral garage to form habitable room, 2 Kepstorn Close. One non-illuminated sign, Land Adj To Number One Kirkstall Forge, Great Exhibition Way.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: T1 Goat Willow - To remove to hedge height as tree is in wrong situation blocking out light, thus causing problems on the allotments. No replacement, as sufficient planting in area already. T2 Elm - To cut back over extended branches on northern side by 3 metres and crown lift to 5 metres above ground level and thin by 15% as causing shading and blocking out light to allotments, Woodhouse Moor Allotment Gardens. T1 Laurel - Remove due to becoming a nuisance to users of the car park as a result of falling branches which has recently caused damage to a vehicle. The removal of this tree will not impact the green space or undermine the overall setting, 38 Hyde Terrace. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of Planning Application 19/00030/FU, 54 Albion Street. Change of use of former cafe (A3) to bakery school, 8 St Pauls Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5 and 6 of Planning Application 16/04914/LI, Majestic, City Square. One illuminated sign, Headrow House, 42 The Headrow. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and removal of condition 18 (provision and retention of communal space and facilities) of approval 18/05307/FU to provide two additional studios for student residential use, 23 - 27 Hyde Terrace. Change of use of office (B1) to flexible office and/or education floorspace (B1) and/or (D1), Second Floor, 123 The Cube, Albion Street. Listed building application to carryout alterations to 4th floor suites 1, 2 and 3 offices to form non-residential education suites, Suites 1, 2, 3, 4th Floor, 31 - 32 Park Row. Change of use and alterations of 4th floor suites 1, 2 and 3 offices (use class B1(a) to non-residential education (use class D1), Suites 1, 2, 3, 4th Floor, 31 - 32 Park Row. Listed Building application for replacement of existing curtain walling and internal refurbishment works to subterranean levels of the west wing, Roger Stevens Building, University Of Leeds, Woodhouse Lane. Replacement of existing curtain walling and internal refurbishment works to subterranean levels of the west wing, Roger Stevens Building, University Of Leeds, Woodhouse Lane. Three illuminated signs; two non-illuminated signs; twelve vinyl signs, 26 - 27 Park Row. Listed building application for installation of new signage and replacement ATM, 26 - 27 Park Row. Change of use and two storey side extension to form hostel and ground floor cafe (A3 use) with two storey outbuilding forming office and bin store to side, My House, 76 York Street. Two illuminated signs; three non-illuminated signs, West Gate, 6 Grace Street.

MIDDLETON PARK: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear, 9 Blakeney Grove. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5 and 24 of Planning Application 18/04240/FU, Bodmin Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 7 of Planning Application 18/06677/FU, Land Adjacent To The M621 Junction 7 Roundabout, Bordered By Hunslet Cemetery To The West By, The A61 And The Motorway/ A61 Circulatory To The East And North, And The Middleton Residential Area To The South. External alterations including insertion/re-positioning of windows and doors; enlarged area of hard standing and shed to rear, 2 Moor Flatts Road.

MOORTOWN: 5m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 106 Carr Manor View. Two storey extension to side, 11 Gordon Drive. Single storey side and rear extension, 5 Nunroyd Lawn. Single storey rear extension; two dormer windows to rear, 2 Moorland Garth. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the gable and dormer window to rear; rooflights to front, 12 Chelwood Mount.

MORLEY NORTH: T1 Sycamore - Prune back to boundary wall. Branches to be cut on the side of tree only. Reduce back by 2 to 3m only. This is to maintain the branches overhanging next doors garden and to gain more light in to garden and reduce debris falling onto patio, Greystone House, 201 Wakefield Road. Reserved matters application for a detached house, Land Adjacent Laneside House, Laneside. Formation of a ramped accessible entrance and other associated alterations to doctor’s surgery, Shenstone House Surgery, Shenstone House. Outline application for residential development of nine houses including formation of a new access, Land Adjacent Horsfall Farm, Horsfall Street. T1: Sycamore - Fell, 23 Woodcross Garth.

MORLEY SOUTH: Single storey rear extension, 18 Meadowbrook Court. Dormer window to front, 7 Bedale. Single storey extension to rear, 25 Bittern Rise. Five illuminated signs; thirty five non-illuminated signs, Former White Rose Harvester, Wide Lane. Change of use from A3 to A3/A5 with alterations to site layout and elevations; installation of drive-thru lane with two customer order displays with associated works; part demolition of existing building and creation of corral area to back of house, Former White Rose Harvester, Wide Lane.

Read more: Boston Spa pupils get kitted out thanks to Premier League initiative

OTLEY AND YEADON: T1 and T2 Sycamore - Crown lift to raise canopy to 4 meters and thin by 20%. T3, T4 and T5 Sycamore - Reduce to previous, 166 - 168 High Street. Single storey front extension, 13 Moor Drive. Two storey part single storey extension with balcony; patio area to rear; gable roof extension to rear; two storey front extension, Bramston Lodge, Carlton Lane.

PUDSEY: Demolition of existing two storey side extension and construction of new two storey side extension, 35 Robin Lane.

Alterations to detached house to form two dwelling houses including single storey side and rear extension, 120B Tyersal Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 4 Harley Court. One detached bungalow, Land To The Rear Of 120 Tyersal Road.

ROTHWELL: 4m single storey rear extension, 3.61m to ridge height and 2.685m to eaves, 36 All Saints Road. Construction of vehicular crossing, Glebe Farm, Wakefield Road. Determination for agricultural building, Hopefield Farm, Leadwell Lane. Single storey side extension; new canopy to front; garden store to front; hardstanding to front; new bounary fence to front, 14 Northwood Park. Single storey rear and side extension; new window to side; patio area to rear, 10 Hazel Court. Detached outbuilding to rear to form ancillary habitable accommodation, 16 Royds Green, Sanderson Lane. Part two storey and part single storey extension to rear, 77 Holmsley Lane.

ROUNDHAY: T1 Eucalyptus - Fell. Poorly formed with fibre buckling present to the main stem. No replacement specified T2 Sorbus - Fell. Heavily declining tree due to a bacterial issue. Applicant plans to replace with similar species in the future, 32 Davies Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 9 and 10 of Planning Application 17/05844/FU, 7 Elmete Walk. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 15/06901/FU, 7 Ridgeway. Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and single storey rear extension, 7 Barlby Way. Change of use of cafe (A3) to beauty therapy and spa (sui generis), 79 Street Lane. Raised decking to rear, 148 Lincombe Drive. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to the rear; rooflights to front, 12 Kingswood Avenue. Alterations to one garage and stores to form habitable rooms, The Paddock, Lidgett Place.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: Timber summerhouse to rear, 4 Barrowby Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 6, 10 and 11 of Planning Application 18/06969/FU, Former Wykebeck Service Station, Selby Road.

WEETWOOD: T1 Pine - To fell and remove to ground level (rear of 60 Hillcrest Rise). Roots buckling pavement. T2 and T3 Rowans - To fell and remove to ground level (rear of 62 Hill Crest Rise). Diseased. T4 Pine - To fell and remove to ground level (rear of 64 Hillcrest Rise). Too close to the house and blocking light. Replants would be 4 Rowan trees, 8-10 standard, 62, 60 And 64 Hillcrest Rise. T1 Leylandii (40cm diameter, 14m height) - Fell T2 Leylandii (25 cm diameter, 12m height) - Fell, 20 Claremont Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension, 4 Becketts Park Crescent. Removal of 22 trees and Tree works to 45 trees, Please see attachments for further details, Leeds Beckett University, Headingley Campus, Church Wood Avenue. Variation of condition 37 (new-build dwelling occupation restriction) of approval 18/00725/FU to allow for earlier occupation of the new-build dwellings, Former Cookridge Hospital, Hospital Lane. One non-illuminated sign, 27 Tinshill Road.

WETHERBY: G1 Rowans - Fell and replace with suitable specimens. Not included in the TPO. T2- Norway Maple - Crown lift to 3m, shorten lateral branches towards Idexx building by 2m and reduce crown spread over neighbouring property by 1.5m. G3 - Beech hedgerow - Reduce by 2-3m in height back to previous reduction points. G4 - Sorbus Spp - Crown lift to 3m where required. T5 - Beech - Crown lift to 3m and shorten lateral branches towards Idexx building by 2m. All work prescribed to alleviate shading issues raised by neighbours or to clear access for building maintenance, Idexx Laboratories Ltd, Grange House, Sandbeck Way. Listed building application for first floor rear extension and internal alterations including new doors and en-suite, Old School House, 42 The Village. First floor rear extension, Old School House, 42 The Village. Increase in Roof height and part two storey, part single storey extension to rear and side, Dormer windows to front and rear, Rooflight to front; conversion of Garage to habitable accmmodation and addition of one storey to same, 1A Spofforth Hill. Single storey rear orangery, 22 Oxclose Road. Listed Building application for alterations to stable, The Old Hall, Back Lane. Two storey side extension above existing garage; part conversion of garage to habitable space, 54 Hallfield Lane. Alterations to extend existing dormer window to side; replacement of flat roof with pitched roof over garage/utlity room, 24 Templar Gardens. Single storey extension to side and rear, 34 Meyrick Avenue. 4.6m single storey rear extension, 3.4m to ridge height and 2.8m to eaves, 5 Barleyfields Road.